Berserk Boy has finally been given a release date on Switch. Developed and published by BerserkBoy Games, the upcoming pixel art action platformer will be blasting onto our Switch screens on 6th March 2024 (thanks Time Extension!).

A release date trailer was published by IGN earlier today and showcases some beautiful animated cutscenes and fast-paced run-and-gun gameplay. Inspired by classic 8- and 16-bit platformers, particularly Mega Man and Sonic the Hedgehog, it's all about moving fast and blasting your way through hordes of robotic enemies and levels.

The main gimmick here is that Kei, the main character, can use Berserk Orbs to become Berserk Boy. These embody different elements — think Mega Man's abilities — and will change Kei's appearance, move-sets, and skills. Blast, run, and grind your way through levels by utilising the best Berserk Orb for the job.

Oh, and if you needed any more convincing on the Sonic angle, then Sonic Mania and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge composer Tee Lopes is doing the music. And so far, it rules.

We first looked at Berserk Boy way back in 2021, impressed with its fast-paced action and beautiful pixel art. We actually haven't heard much from Berserk Boy over the past few years besides a few little details, but we're delighted it has a release date at last — and we don't have to wait long.

Berserk Boy drops on the Nintendo Switch eShop on 6th March 2024 for $20.00 (or your regional equivalent). Let us know in the comments if you'll be checking this one out.