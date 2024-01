Nintendo’s amiibo line is still a thing in 2024, with the first releases of the year arriving earlier this week.

In case you did miss it, it’s a double pack featuring the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 protagonist Noah and Mio. They’re available now for $39.99 / £34.99 and will unlock some special clothing items in-game. The latest Xenoblade Chronicles update (Version 2.2.0) also allows players to unlock this content in the game without the amiibo.