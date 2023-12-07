Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Much like its immediate predecessor, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is seemingly crammed full of glitches; if you know how to trigger them, that is. The latest lets you view the world via a first-person perspective at any given moment.

As discovered by Gaming Reinvented, the glitch is admittedly a bit of a faff to pull off, so we're not going to list out every step required here, but be sure to watch the video carefully if you'd like to try it out yourself. Needless to say, you'll need to get started with the 'Hold Storage' glitch, so if you're already familiar with this, then you're on the right track.

Once you've completed all of the steps laid out in the video, you can open the camera or scope at any time and there won't be any UI displayed, meaning you're viewing the world through a direct first-person viewpoint.

It's not likely to yield any actual benefits to the game, but will rather serve as a curious experiment for those wishing to explore Hyrule a bit differently. If you're up for it, give it a shot.