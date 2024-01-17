The new year is well underway and with this in mind one of the first major releases is out this week. It's Ubisoft's new sidescroller Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown.

So far, it's been well-received by critics and the demo also seems to have gone down well with fans. It's got us wondering how the community here on Nintendo Life is feeling about it, so vote in our poll and comment below. Before you do that though, make sure you've checked out our review of the game, which we awarded an "excellent" 9 out of 10 stars.