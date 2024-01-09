Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Hilltop Studios has announced that the narrative deduction adventure game Lil' Guardsman will be pointing and clicking its way onto the Switch eShop on 23rd January.

This one will see you playing as Lil, a 12-year-old who is stepping in for her Dad as a castle gate guardsman. During your shifts, you will interrogate anyone who attempts to enter including goblins, dragon slayers and... the Ghostbusters? before deciding whether to grant them access or not. Oh, and there also seems to be a war raging in the background. That sounds important.

The developer references the likes of Papers, Please, Monkey Island and Grim Fandango as inspirations for the game's comedic writing and mechanics and the new trailer (above) gives a pretty good idea of some of these references in action. If none of those take your fancy, then there is also an adorable art style and funny little goblins. Now we're talking.

For a little more information about Lil Guardsman's features and a closer look at some screenshots, check out the following from Hilltop Studios:

Fantasy/Comedy Narrative

See the Sprawl and its fantastical & quirky citizens through a royal wedding to one of two kingdoms vying for an alliance, and a subsequent siege by whoever you've angered in the process. Your decisions can determine the fate of the city and its people!

Interrogation Puzzles

Interrogate 100+ fully voiced characters in just the right way to earn a perfect score.

Tools of the Trade

Spend your hard earned gold wisely on powering up your guardsman toolkit, and strategically deploy these to admit or deny the right people or...goblins?

Rewind Time

Use your trusty Chronometer3000 to go back and get a higher score... but be careful not to break space and time in the process.

There's not long to go now before this one finally walks through the gate on Switch. Let's hope that it can match up to the tasty aesthetic we have seen so far.

Will you be picking up Lil Guardsman later this month? Let us know in the comments.