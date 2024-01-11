Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Nintendo is gearing up for another year of game releases and one of the titles you'll soon be able to get your hands on is an enhanced version of Mario vs. Donkey Kong. It's arriving next month on Switch on 16th February 2024.

In a new video today, Nintendo has outlined what to players can expect. This new version will feature over 130 levels, a two-player mode where you can tackle challenges with friends and family, a Time Attack feature, Plus Levels and Expert Challenges as well as two worlds full of new enemies and themes:

"Merry Mini-Land and Slippery Summit – two worlds full of new enemies and level themes with distinct play mechanics to keep you on your toes."

To top it off, Mario vs. Donkey Kong on Switch will also include two new play styles: Casual and Classic. You can play the game in its original form in Classic or make things a bit easier for yourself in the Casual mode. Check out the trailer above for a full rundown.