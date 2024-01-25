The latest Nintendo Download update for North America has arrived, and it's bringing new games galore to the eShop in your region. As always, be sure to drop a vote in our poll and comment down below with your potential picks for the week. Enjoy!

Switch eShop - Highlights

Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy (CAPCOM, 25th Jan, $49.99) - Join rookie attorney Apollo Justice and his mentor, the legendary Phoenix Wright, in this collection of three games! This title features the 14 episodes of Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney, Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney - Dual Destinies and Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney - Spirit of Justice, as well as the two previously DLC-only Special Episodes for a total of 16 episodes! Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy is available now in Nintendo eShop. - Read our Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy review

Switch eShop - New Releases

Acrylic Nails!: Complete Edition (QubicGames, 27th Jan, $6.99) - Step into the world of beautification as you explore the magic of nail art! Choose the length of the client's nail, shape it using a file and then go wild with your choice of nail polishes, patterns and accessories! You have plenty of possibilities to create stunning acrylic designs thanks to a large range of products. In your beauty salon you will find nail polishes with glitter, fashionable stencils to make gorgeous patterns as well as decorations in many shapes, made of different materials.

Anomaly Agent (NAISU, 25th Jan, $14.99) - ANOMALY AGENT is a cyberpunk action-platformer featuring fluid combat, a time-bending story, quirky characters and a catchy synthwave soundtrack! Punch or shoot through mobs of enemies, impact the story with your choices and stop the anomalies before the world plunges into chaos! Use extraordinary anomaly weapons to toss your opponents around! Overcome your enemies using melee techniques or deadly firearms! Modify your gameplay by upgrading your character in different ways.

Arcade Tycoon (VincentCorporation, 25th Jan, $19.99) - Build stunning Arcade centres, purchase a range of arcade machines and manage troublesome staff in this colourful and humorous simulation management game. 12 level campaign. Sandbox mode with full lockable mode and customisation. Over 400 different Arcade Machines, VR, Hockey Tables, Modern Machines, Consoles, Rides, Objects, Decorations to place and more! In-depth Staff Upgrades! Gift shop and guest facilities. Themed Areas Wild West, Future Zone, Pirates and Spocky Halloween decorations.

Bahnsen Knights (Chorus Worldwide Games, 18th Jan, $9.99) - 1986, Tornado Alley, USA… Go undercover as Boulder, an agent infiltrating the notorious religious cult known as the Bahnsen Knights. Face off against occultists, biblical storms, and an enigmatic car salesman turned preacher as you investigate the disappearance of a fellow agent and close friend. In a world of religious fanaticism, F5 tornadoes and Ford Sierras you are Boulder, an undercover agent. Your assignment sees you infiltrate the Bahnsen Knights, a deadly, supercharged cult with an enigmatic leader. In this murky and dangerous world you must keep your wits about you and stay alive to unravel the mystery behind an old friend’s disappearance. - Read our Bahnsen Knights review

Beach Boys 2: Zodiac Date (Red Fables, 19th Jan, $4.79) - Immerse yourself in a unique experience where each answer will not only unveil his personality but also the intriguing characteristics linked to his astrological sign. In this thrilling game, each question is designed to unravel the mysteries of the zodiac, allowing you to get to know these boys in an entirely new way.

Beauties Unveiled (Somequest, 18th Jan, $19.99) - Beauties Unveiled takes you on a mesmerizing journey that pairs the familiar excitement of classic arcade games with manga-inspired, and hentai-inspired art. As you navigate the game landscape, strategically deploy power-ups, and overcome ticking-clock challenges, you unlock the beautiful art that can be viewed in a special gallery.

Big Watermelon Match (Max Interactive Studio, 31st Jan, $3.99) - Game objective is to obtain high-score through dropping fruits into a container without having them overflow out of the container. To earn points the player must combine two of the same fruits together, which creates a new fruit in the game's fruit cycle. The goal of the game is to achieve a high score by strategically dropping fruits into a container without letting them overflow. Players earn points by successfully combining two identical fruits, resulting in the creation of a new fruit in the game's evolving fruit cycle. Skillful and efficient fruit combinations not only contribute to a higher score but also add a layer of strategic depth to the gameplay. Can you master the art of fruit pairing and reach the top of the leaderboard?

Boaty Tanks 2 (EpiXR, 25th Jan, $9.99) - Get ready for exciting naval combat! Take control of a small boat as you navigate through various biomes, armed with your trusty weapons. But be warned - enemy ships are out to get you! Engage in intense battles as you shoot and destroy these despicable foes, testing your reflexes and aiming skills. Immerse yourself in the thrilling world of boat combat. Survive challenging fights and show off your boat-shooting skills today! In this game, you play as a boat that is trying to defend itself from an invasion of opposing ships.

Brain Memory Training Academy (DEZVOLT, 26th Jan, $4.99) - Get started on a mind-bending journey with Brain Memory Training Academy, where the thrill of card matching converges with the challenge of enhancing your memory and cognitive skills. Immerse yourself in a world of captivating gameplay designed to test and elevate your mental prowess.

Chip’s Challenge (Pixel Games UK, 25th Jan, $2.99) - The classic puzzle game from 1989 returns, with over 140 levels to tax your mind and fingers. Take on the role of puzzle-obsessed Chip, who desperately wants to join Melinda the Mental Marvel's computer club. His initiation test is a series of increasingly difficult puzzles. Chip must collect items, slide blocks, dodge hazards and more to collect the computer chips needed to pass each level. Are you up to the Challenge?

Coloring book series Aquarium (Imagineer, 18th Jan, $9.99) - The 3rd edition of the beloved "Coloring book series" takes you to the aquarium! Let's dive into the coloring sea with sea life!

Coloring Book: Bundle For Kids – 140 drawings (WubicGames, 27th Jan, $6.99) - This Bundle contains 122 drawings and 18 whiteboards! This Bundle is a “Coloring Book” version with DLCs.

Connected Hearts: Full Moon Curse Collector’s Edition (Ocean Media, 18th Jan, $14.99) - The healer Riviera is picking herbs with her mentor Harriet when suddenly she sees her beloved Mark covered in blood. A wild animal has wounded him! Treatment doesn't help: Mark is turning into a monster. . . But werewolves are just fiction, aren't they? Riviera doesn’t have time to think about this because Gregor, a relentless witch hunter, follows her everywhere. He suspects Riviera of witchcraft and wants to protect the townsfolk from her. Will Mark and Riviera get out alive? And will they be able to tell who is friend, and who is foe?

Counter Shooter Strike Zone (GameToTop, 27th Jan, $11.99) - Dive into the heart of intense combat in a gripping shooter experience where your skills are put to the ultimate test. This game offers two exhilarating modes to conquer. In the first, precision is paramount as you eliminate a dynamic number of foes, armed with a limited yet strategic arsenal. Will your finesse triumph over the challenge or will you face defeat with dwindling ammunition? The second mode introduces a thrilling mission, demanding not only the defeat of adversaries but also the discovery of hidden treasures scattered across diverse maps. Your hard-earned cash prize becomes the key to upgrading your arsenal, from pistols to formidable automatic weapons.

Dead Tomb (8 Bit Legit, 26th Jan, $4.99) - Dead Tomb is a brand-new fun, point and click adventure game, that will take you back to the heyday of retro gaming. Your employer sends you on a study that takes you back in time, but as fate would have it, you find yourself in a serious predicament. A malfunction in your ship forces you to land in Egypt 1300BC where luckily you spot a huge pyramid you can set your craft down on.

Devil Inside Us: Roots of Evil (QUByte Interactive, 25th Jan, $14.99) - Devil Inside Us: Roots of Evil is a story focused horror game. Play as a priest and help a family with their cursed house, explore, follow your visions and exorcize the evil! Aughust Heylel, an exorcist legitimized by the vatican and a relevant priest doesn't belive in his own faith anymore. He writes a letter talking about his life and his worst mission, the case "Roots of Evil", which started in 1984. His mission was to investigate a house with paranormal activities, but the problem was way deeper. The case stuck into Aughust's head for more than 30 years, and now, it's finally the time to finish it!

EGGCONSOLE YOKAI TANTEI PC-8801 (D4 Enterprise, 25th Jan, $6.49) - This is an action game released by Bothtec in 1984. The player controls the monster detective and engage in battles to rescue Sayuri, who has been lured by a group of monsters. The unique feature of this game is the distinctive attack method. The fireballs can not only be launched but also freely controlled and detonated. However, since the fireballs are linked to the movement of the player's character, it may be challenging until you get used to it. Being caught in the blast of a fireball will also knock down your character, so understanding the stage layout and enemy placements is crucial. Controlling the fireballs becomes a key strategy.

Evil Nun: The Broken Mask (Feardemic, 25th Jan, $17.99) - Welcome to Eagle Junior High School! You have been selected to participate in a religious summer camp that promised to be the ideal place to make friends and spend the summer. Upon your arrival though, you realise that the entire thing is a hoax and you get locked up in a dilapidated school guarded by an evil nun.

Freaky Trip Premium Edition (RedDeerGames, 19th Jan, $16.19) - Put your imagination to the test and go on a freaky rescue trip. Help rescue Salcy’s beloved cockapoo from unknown danger in which she was sure to find herself . In Freaky Trip you will encounter many logical puzzles, which you can find everywhere. Watch your surroundings carefully and use everything that might be helpful – even if it seems unusual.

Fun Chess GOTY Edition (RedDeerGames, 22nd Jan, $11.19) - Choose one of the heros and challenge other players in this family-friendly version of Chess. Thanks to the cartoony graphics, this variation can be enyojed by people of all ages.

Goo Fighter (OHM, 18th Jan, $4.99) - Dive into the world of Goo Fighter, an exhilarating rogue-like game that combines fast-paced action with strategic gameplay! Control a super-stylish fighter who's being swamped by hellish waves of Goo. Traverse challenging levels and take on slimy opponents with dozens of powers in a colorful universe. Each time you level up, you unlock a new power or choose to upgrade one. If you're one of the more experienced elite players, you'll be able to play with a completely wrecked build and literally destroy the game. . . Progress through the worlds to unlock new heroes to play with!

Hero of Fate (Happy Player, $11.99) - In each battle, bring up to four teammates and one Guardian Spirit for an exhilarating fun in the game! You can also play different roles, exploring a vast array of professional skills and assembling your unique team of companions. Survive the swarms of monsters, navigate the paths of fate, conquer formidable bosses, and fight alongside a variety of randomly acquired Guardian Spirits to ultimately defeat the supreme demon lord!

Hidden Through Time 2: Myths & Magic (Rogueside, 25th Jan, $10.89) - Join Clicky on a new, enchanted adventure in Hidden Through Time 2: Myths & Magic! This charming 2D hidden object game is sure to delight with its playful tone, cozy vibes and endless fun. Search for all the hidden objects scattered around beautiful hand-drawn worlds, and unlock more as you go. With both a single player campaign and an online mode where you can create your own dreamworld, the adventure never ends!

Hitman: Blood Money — Reprisal (Feral Interactive, 25th Jan, $29.99) - You are Agent 47 — a contract killer caught in the crosshairs of rival agency, “The Franchise”. Embark on a daring mission to take out the conspiracy’s shadowy architects. Employ all the tricks of your trade to get the job done, and keep a low profile. Infiltrate, execute, and escape undetected. Featuring gameplay improvements inspired by later games in the series, Reprisal is an artful redesign of a stealth-action classic, expertly adapted for Nintendo Switch™. - Read our Hitman: Blood Money — Reprisal review

Jett Rider (JanduSoft, 25th Jan, $12.49) - Jett Rider, the most unlikely hero stars in the biggest 2D adventure of the year. Save the planet Gravos, free its people, face the toughest bosses. . . And don't forget to recycle! A collision in the orbit of the planet Gravos is the starting point of an unforgettable adventure with tons of fun and love for the classics. Jett, the space sweeper, was only supposed to pick up the wreckage of the AC-137 cargo ship, but he soon discovered that something messy was brewing on the surface of Gravos.

Knights & Guns Ultimate Edition (Baltoro Games, 26th Jan, $15.99) - Knights & Guns brings you to a dangerous world where you will fight, alongside your friend, against demons, ghouls & ghosts. Use shotguns, lasers and the power of chivalry to overcome every obstacle. Become the best version of a knight - one with a gun. This bundle includes base game, Expansion Pack #1, Armor Pack #1 and Armor Pack #2 with 10 new levels for you to bring back the peace, 9 new armors to help you on your quest, and new enemies for that extra little kick.

KOBOLOK (Marginalact, 25th Jan, $3.99) - KOBOLOK is an ethnic horror game based on an Eastern European fairytale about round bread "Kolobok" aka "O Koblížkovi" aka "Pannkauken". This story is about a boy who ran away from his parents and got lost in the woods. The woods were dark and trembling, so the boy wanted to find a new herd, and he did indeed! That was a wonderful pack full of friendship and unity, but every good essence has its price, and the price for the boy was terrible! A brutal bread contest that was necessary to happen every three years. I can not tell you about the contest. If I do, it will be spoiled. So, take a deep dive into the mystery!

KUBIC (Max Interactive Studio, 31st Jan, $3.99) - KUBIC is a NEW game like you've never seen it, or heard it, or felt it before—an incredibly addictive, unique, and breathtakingly gorgeous puzzle games of all time. In KUBIC, players complete circular rings by rotating and moving different falling color-shaped pieces (CUBES), which descend onto the playing field. The completed rings disappear and the player scores points, and the player can proceed to fill the vacated spaces. The game ends when the uncleared rings reach the top of the playing field. Music, backgrounds, sounds, special effects—everything, down to the effects in perfect sync with how you're playing, making the game something you'll want to experience over and over again.

MeowMatch (RedDeer.Games, 19th Jan, $1.99) - Welcome to MeowMatch – a place full of adorable kitties where each move lets you reveal new lovely cats. DISCOVER THEM ALL Each matched pair of the same cat unlocks a new one. To make this task easier, try to remember the order of matching. Those cute fluffy creatures are waiting to be uncovered. Can you find them all? EACH MOVE MATTERS The game mechanics are based on the 2048 game, so every move you make might cause you to lose. Look at the board, analyze the current arrangement, try to predict how the elements will behave, and make your move.

Miniland Adventure (RockGame, 31st Jan, $10.99) - Miniland Adventure is a game where you can do anything you want to! Of course you will still need to eat something from time to time, but beside that, there are no restrictions! You start with a small patch of land, that with time you can expand by yourself with biome tiles which you receive every day. In no time, you will find yourself in a big and pretty house with a farm beside, crafting new tools and exploring caves.

Mixx Island: Remix Plus GOTY Edition (RedDeerGames, 22nd Jan, $13.19) - Take on a series of epic battles against powerful bosses. Unlock new abilities and power-ups and become the ultimate warrior. Dodge a barrage of laser beams, and explosions and make sure YOU are the last one standing. With its vibrant graphics, pulse-pounding soundtrack, and intuitive controls, Mixx Island Remix is a game that's easy to pick up but hard to put down.

Moto Rush GT Ultimate Edition (Baltoro Games, 26th Jan, $15.99) - Racers, beware! Fast-paced, polished and dynamic motorbike racing now on Nintendo Switch™! One of a kind game entirely playable with... Toy-Con Motorbike! Forget about speed limits and traffic rules 'cause on this road you're the boss! A unique mix of endless and arcade racing game featuring countless hours of fun! This bundle includes base game, Expansion Pack, Grip Collection #1 and Grip Collection #2 with 4 new motorbikes (each with special colors), new colors for the rest of motorbikes, new colors for gloves, special, golden colors for motorbikes, and eight pairs of state-of-the-art racing gloves, crafted for the ultimate grip and control.

My Bakery Empire: Complete Edition (QubicGames, 26th Jan, $13.99) - Learn how to bake delicious, mouth-watering desserts like cupcakes, smoothies, donuts and cakes! With your assistance as a cake maker, Lizzie will become the most talented pastry chef ever! Take specific orders from customers and serve them with a smile. Make sure they get what they asked for, whether it’s cookies with pink frosting and sprinkles, donuts with colored glaze, or rainbow cakes! You’ll LOVE this tasty bakery story game, and here’s a little warning - it will make you hungry!

Mystery Box: Evolution (Ocean Media, 18th Jan, $9.99) - Unlock 57 boxes by solving tons of intriguing riddles that will put your brain to work. Turn wheels, move handles, push buttons, and think smart to solve the puzzles, unlock all the boxes, and collect tiles to discover lost artefacts. You can find hidden tiles on the side of the boxes as well, so pay attention to the details! Discover all Artefacts in this escape room game to unlock an extra amazing level, the Ghost Box!

Negligee (Gamuzumi, 26th Jan, $9.99) - You are thrust into the role as manager of the lingerie shop called 'Negligee', and soon a love story unfolds. Hire the right girl (or girls) to aid you in running the shop, assist the various shoppers in finding what they want to buy, and master your newfound position in order to make the store successful. Sell ladies’ underwear in this high-quality visual novel with multiple choices, multiple routes and multiple endings to unlock.

Noobs Want to Live (Lightning Games, 18th Jan, $9.99) - Suddenly found yourself in Peachville wanting to train your power? Beware, the land is wrought with peril! If you are to escape Death, it is vital you choose your skills wisely and vanquish the monster horde! Your goal is simple: to survive. Noobs Want to Live is a fast-paced roguelike featuring several characters and a large pool of skills to choose from (that synergize with one another, too! ) Create your own builds as you lay waste to the monster horde. You have but one goal: to survive. Spend your hard-earned money on skills to grow in power and create powerful synergies to vanquish the demon denizens of Peachville!

Oops, I Said Yes?! (Voltage, 15th Jan, $29.99) - The Story: Great job, fulfilling hobbies. You're loving the single life. That is, until you end up married and all on a drunken impulse! A sparkling ring on your finger, kisses to welcome you home. It's a marriage of convenience, so why does it feel like you're falling in love? Neither your vows nor your wedding certificate are proof of affection in this case. Can marriage be a starting point for love? Characters: Kunihiro Kasai "Ambitious & Romantic" Kuranosuke Kiba "Sly & Assertive" Shu Hasunuma "Brusque & Shy" Eiji Takao "Haughty & Mysterious" Ukyo Senkawa "Sexy & Intrepid" Contents: Includes Main Stories from the app Love 365: Find Your Story up until "Season 2"

Pixel Game Maker Series LUNLUN SUPERHEROBABYS DX (Gotcha Gotcha Games, 18th Jan, $4.49) - From toddler to adults, anyone can enjoy this breezy action game! Help Super Baby Lunlun escape after having been eaten by the giant & evil Boss Poo!

Post-apocalyptic Old man (AlignmentSharp, 25th Jan, $4.80) - 2xxx A.D. The world was devastated by repeated wars. The survivors lived huddled together in fortified facilities called jails. However, is it a tactical weapon running amok, or is it God's judgment on foolish humanity? Suddenly, the number of old men increases. The old men attacked the jails, and in just one month, they captured about half of the jails in the world. Just when the world was about to be filled with old men, a girl stood up.

PuzzlePet: Feed Your Cat (Afil Games, $4.99) - Feed Your Cat - The Perfect Game for Kitten Lovers! If you are passionate about kittens and enjoy solving puzzles, we have the perfect game for you: Feed Your Cat! Move the cat's paw to grab the canned food and please the adorable kittens that appear on the map. The difficulty gradually increases, and players need to think about the order of obtaining the food before delivering it to the felines.

Rising Lords (Deck 13, 18th Jan, $16.99) - Rising Lords is a medieval turn-based strategy game with card and board game elements. Send your serfs to fight and die in your name... or let them prosper, and use them to your advantage! Collect taxes and resources. Dictate rations and field work. Forge weapons, raise armies, and build mighty fortified cities. Help your people become knights, or dump them on a battlefield far away, but be careful: even the most humble peasants will revolt eventually and an unlucky event card can change the fate of your realm quickly...

Room of Depression (IndieArk, 18th Jan, $9.99) - "Room of Depression" is an adventure game that focuses on the atmosphere and experience of depression. Players experience Moon's daily life. Her encounters may be as ordinary as any passer-by but her world is very different from others. The big and small events in life affect her differently because she suffers from depression. Depression is a common mental illness around the world, especially in developed cities. The mission of this work is to not only explain depression, but to let players have a taste of depression themselves through the game experience.

S.N.I.P.E.R. – Hunter Scope GOTY Edition (Baltoro Games, 26th Jan, $15.99) - In S.N.I.P.E.R.: Hunter Scope you will shoot, you will fight, and you will win! Play S.N.I.P.E.R., the latest sniping game where you aim, fight and destroy virtual enemies. Try different types of missions, inspired both by classic rail shooters and modern cover shooters. Fight your way out during day and night, destroy evil forces and unlock new weapons and power-ups.

SciFi Racer Simulator (DEMENCI, 26th Jan, $9.99) - Embark on a thrilling journey through the cosmos in our cutting-edge 3D sci-fi racing game! Race through futuristic environments with high-speed, gravity-defying spacecraft, where every turn and twist will challenge your skills and push your limits.

Selling Souls (Taiga, 25th Jan, $2.99) - The protagonist starts a part-time job at a nearby Internet cafe to pay off his scholarship. . . Selling Souls is a walking simulator game where you explore your surroundings, find items, and advance the story. You will relive the tale of terror while performing the duties of the Internet cafe.

Seven (Max Interactive Studio, 31st Jan, $3.99) - You place a tile that falls from the top of the grid. Each tile has a number 1–7, or a blank. Whenever the number of any tile matches the number of contiguous tiles in a row or column, that tile disappears and also hits any blank tiles it touches. The game ends when the uncleared tiles reach the top of the playing field.

Silver Falls – Guardians And Metal Exterminators S (Sungrand, 25th Jan, $20.99) - The next heart-stopping chapter in the story of Silver Falls introduces new gameplay elements never before seen in the series! Play as a variety of unique, quirky characters from across the Silver Falls series. Take on a variety of missions with a range of challenges to earn powerful weapons and skills. Customize your weapons, power up your characters, and chill to the vibe of totally sick 80s beats.

Starward Rogue (Klabater, 25th Jan, $14.99) - Starward Rogue is a bullet hell twin-stick shooter. Blast your way through the Megalith, a rogue-lite labyrinth lodged in the side of a star. Customize your mech with a huge variety of weapons, perks, and upgrades. Steel yourself for the dangers that lurk in the depths of the dungeon

Stories in Glass: Winter (Ocean Media, 18th Jan, $9.99) - Step into the world of "Stories in Glass: Winter," a unique puzzle game that combines the awe-inspiring beauty of stained-glass art with the heartwarming joy of Christmas. Comprising 5 beautifully crafted books, each containing 8 meticulously designed levels, the game is your canvas for revealing the enchanting stories that winter has to tell. Each completed puzzle not only satisfies your problem-solving cravings but also reveals a snippet of an overarching winter tale that brings depth and context to your gameplay experience.

SUDOKU – GAME FOR KIDS (DEZVOLT, 21st Jan, $9.99) - Introducing our captivating SUDOKU - GAME FOR KIDS – a brain-teasing game that combines logic, strategy, and a touch of number-crunching fun! Immerse yourself in the timeless puzzle-solving experience that has entertained and challenged minds for generations.

Summer in Mara + Koa and the Five Pirates of Mara (CHIBIG, 18th Jan, $24.99) - Join Koa and her best friend Napopo in two adventures through the islands of Mara! ‘Summer in Mara’ Take care of your own island, harvest your crops, create new tools and buildings, and sail with your boat to discover new islands and secrets. ‘Koa and the Five Pirates of Mara’ Outwit traps, manoeuvre dangerous environments, and explore a series of dazzlingly different landscapes on their quest to recover stolen pirate loot.

Sushi Shot (SAT-BOX, 18th Jan, $2.66) - Combining two sushi of the same type will merge them into a new type of sushi! Keep on matching your sushi so that they don't pile up and overflow onto the counter! A new high score is always just within reach! Share Joy-Con™ for up to 4 players to join in the fun! Earn your best scores possible to rank the highest among players worldwide! Compete with up to 4 players and survive until the end while blocking each other out!

Sweets Drop (Kistler Studios, 25th Jan, $2.49) - Sweet drops is a casual merge drop puzzle game with two game modes. Arcade mode is an open end game mode where you have to merge as much as possible sweets without touching the red line. The challenge mode gives you 32 challenges to overcome and for more variety there is a daily challenge which will be different each day. Happy merging!

Grotto (Digerati, 26th Jan, $12.99) - Grotto is a mystical, narrative-focused experience. You are the Soothsayer. The one capable of talking with the stars and unveiling their messages. In a time of turmoil, the tribe of the valley turn to your powers of divination and come to you for guidance. Their fate will change depending on your auguries. Overthink every constellation, or let the stars freely enter your mind. You are the Soothsayer and yours is the way to read the future.

Swingers (Entity3, 20th Jan, $0.99) - Start swinging and throwing as you try to smash your way through each stage. Build up your swing and release your partner at high speed. Smash down walls, fences and glass panels while avoiding all obstacles in your way. Take a final super throw at the end of each stage to increase your score

The Adventures of Panzer: Legacy Collection (Ratalaika Games, 26th Jan, $8.99) - After nearly a decade; the legendary raid leader, General Panzer returns from his mysterious hiatus. Rejoined by his trusty lieutenant, Blarghe, the two of them set off on an incredible adventure to revisit their old raid team members.

The Smurfs: Colorful Stories Ultimate Edition (RedDeerGames, 19th Jan, $11.19) - Welcome to The Smurfs: Colorful Stories, a place where your creativity and imagination lead to creating unique tales. Visit their village like you are one of them and experience amazing adventures - Smurfs can’t wait to meet you! This bundle includes second Personal Boards DLC.

Turret Rampage (eastasiasoft, 31st Jan, $4.99) - Defend humanity from subterranean monsters as the last standing turret! Turret Rampage is a shoot'em up game with tower defense elements. You are a defensive turret, the only unit that stands between the remnants of humanity and the fierce underground invaders. Repel enemy waves by quickly moving between their tunnels and using the right weapons for every foe. The more you anger the outlandish creatures, the stronger will be the forces they send to break through your defenses. Use quick-thinking strategy, a varied arsenal of shot types and even an artificial earthquake to survive waves of baddies and move deeper underground!

UFO: Henfield (TACS Games, 25th Jan, $8.99) - A mysterious letter, a long cab ride, a mansion where nothing is quite as it seems. Help me investigate my missing friend, find the truth about the mysterious mansion, and solve puzzles across time periods in a futuristic time travelling UFO. Enjoy this classic adventure style game with mind bending puzzles, dry humour and a unique hand/mouse drawn art style. It’s an experience no adventure fan should miss out on.

UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH II Sys:Celes (ARC SYSTEM WORKS, 25th Jan, $49.99) - Sys:Celes sinks towards ruination. For the Immortalize, the collapse of all that is, looms on the horizon. The curtain rises on the final chapter of the Hollow Night. Catastrophe beckons... Experience the Dramatic Stylish 2D Fighting Action in the latest entry of the UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH series! - Read our UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH II Sys:Celes review

VALIS: The Fantasm Soldier Collection III (Edia, 18th Jan, $54.99) - The legend of Valis reaches its pinnacle here! ! The third instalment in the highly acclaimed 'Valis: The Fantasm Soldier' reissue series has arrived. This edition finally includes the popular titles 'Valis: The Fantasm Soldier (PC-88 version)' and 'VALIS: The Fantasm Soldier (Family Computer version),' which had particularly high demand for a reissue. Furthermore, the collection boasts a substantial volume with a total of five titles, adding 'Valis: The Fantasm Soldier II (MSX2),' 'VALIS III (MEGA DRIVE),' and 'SUPER VALIS IV. ' This is the ultimate culmination of the Valis revival, a must-have for Valis and retro game fans.

Zombie Football Simulator (SimulaMaker, 27th Jan, $9.99) - Step into a world where football meets the undead in "Zombie Football Simulator" a spine-chilling, low-poly 3D football experience like no other. Unleash your inner zombie athlete as you dive into the exhilarating world of championships and fierce competition.

What will you be downloading this week? Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy Anomaly Agent Arcade Tycoon Bahnsen Knights Boaty Tanks 2 Brain Memory Training Academy Chip's Challenge Coloring book series Aquarium Coloring Book: Bundle For Kids - 140 drawings Connected Hearts: Full Moon Curse Collector's Edition Counter Shooter Strike Zone Dead Tomb Devil Inside Us: Roots of Evil EGGCONSOLE YOKAI TANTEI PC-8801 Evil Nun: The Broken Mask Fun Chess GOTY Edition Goo Fighter Hero of Fate Hidden Through Time 2: Myths & Magic Hitman: Blood Money - Reprisal Jett Rider Kobolok Kubic Miniland Adventure Mystery Box: Evolution Noobs Want to Live Oops, I Said Yes?! Pixel Game Maker Series LUNLUN SUPERHEROBABYS DX Rising Lords Room of Depression SciFi Racer Simulator Seven Silver Falls: ﻿﻿Guardians and Metal Exterminators S Starward Rogue Stories in Glass: Winter Sudoku - Game For Kids Summer in Mara + Koa and the Five Pirates of Mara Sweets Drop Grotto The Adventures of Panzer: Legacy Collection Turret Rampage UFO: Henfield UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH II Sys:Celes VALIS: The Fantasm Soldier Collection III Zombie Football Simulator Nothing for me this week (You can select up to 5 answers) What will you be downloading this week? (15 votes) Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy 33 % Anomaly Agent 0% Arcade Tycoon 0% Bahnsen Knights 0% Boaty Tanks 2 0% Brain Memory Training Academy 0% Chip's Challenge 7 % Coloring book series Aquarium 0% Coloring Book: Bundle For Kids - 140 drawings 0% Connected Hearts: Full Moon Curse Collector's Edition 0% Counter Shooter Strike Zone 0% Dead Tomb 0% Devil Inside Us: Roots of Evil 0% EGGCONSOLE YOKAI TANTEI PC-8801 0% Evil Nun: The Broken Mask 0% Fun Chess GOTY Edition 0% Goo Fighter 0% Hero of Fate 0% Hidden Through Time 2: Myths & Magic 0% Hitman: Blood Money - Reprisal 0% Jett Rider 0% Kobolok 0% Kubic 0% Miniland Adventure 0% Mystery Box: Evolution 0% Noobs Want to Live 0% Oops, I Said Yes?! 0% Pixel Game Maker Series LUNLUN SUPERHEROBABYS DX 0% Rising Lords 0% Room of Depression 0% SciFi Racer Simulator 0% Seven 0% Silver Falls: ﻿﻿Guardians and Metal Exterminators S 0% Starward Rogue 7 % Stories in Glass: Winter 0% Sudoku - Game For Kids 0% Summer in Mara + Koa and the Five Pirates of Mara 0% Sweets Drop 0% Grotto 0% The Adventures of Panzer: Legacy Collection 0% Turret Rampage 0% UFO: Henfield 7 % UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH II Sys:Celes 13 % VALIS: The Fantasm Soldier Collection III 0% Zombie Football Simulator 0% Nothing for me this week 33 %

PSA: Due to the sheer number of releases this week, we've removed some entries from this week's poll.

So that's your lot for this week's North American Nintendo Download. Go on, be a sport and drop a vote in the poll above, and comment below with your hot picks!