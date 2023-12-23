Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 was only released recently on the Switch, but it's already received a stack of updates and the latest one (Version 1.4) is now live.

This one includes some new features, general changes and adjustments, campaign fixes and a bunch of balance changes for some characters. Here's the full rundown, courtesy of the official game website:

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 - Update 1.4 (21st December 2023)

NEW

Added team attack to rulesets.

Added Steal Stock Mode in team battles You can steal your teammates’ stocks when you run out of stocks.

Added Stock Pool in team battles All teammates share a stock pool, if any players die on the last stock, the game ends.



GENERAL

Competitive players can’t kick players on competitive lobbies anymore

Fixed timed mode ending at 1 instead of 0.

Fixed an issue where CPUs would get stuck on the edge

CAMPAIGN

Fix the bug that some bosses were dying at half health

Added offscreen indicator to arena’s mobs.

Fixed bosses ending at phase change when continuing a run in progress from the main menu.

Added power up category icon to NPCs in campaign.

Fixed new interaction indicator not working properly at first.

Fixed Clockwork and Vlad Plasmius idle animation in hub.

Fixed CPUs starting at incorrect difficulty when training with Splinter in the hub.

PATRICK

Fixed the issue where slime canceling after command grab glued the character to patrick

Fixed Patrick’s rolls and spot dodge being actionable before they should

Fixed Charge Air Up Hold having super armor if executed with slime.

Neutral special landing recovery increased from 4 frames to 18.

SQUIDWARD

Fixed an issue that made Light Air Back always send in a reversed direction.

REN & STIMPY

No longer recovers Special Forward Car when hurt offstage

Light Air Back landing lag increased from 16 to 17

Adjusted knockback on Back Throw to prevent chain grabs

RAPHAEL

Can only stall once per airtime with Charge Air Up

Removed Charge Air Up head intangibility

Reduced the size of hitboxes on special Up

Slightly raised the lower hitboxes on Charge Forward Release

DONATELLO

Light Neutral 1, Light Neutral 2, Light Combo and Light Finisher block pushback reduced.

First active frame hitbox positions adjusted on Light Finisher.

APRIL

April’s down light movement glitch was fixed.

Fixed Neutral Special Slime Cancel glitch recovering the charge.

Light Forward Air Auto cancel from frame 7 to frame 4 Body Hitbox Base Knockback decreased (11->9) Angle changed (45->48) Pen Hitbox Base Knockback decreased (12->10) Angle changed (25->35)

Charge Air Forward SourSpot BaseKnockback decreased: (12 → 10.8) KnockbackGain increased: (15 → 16) Angle changed: (50° → 52°)

Charge Air Forward BaseKnockback decreased: (12.25 → 11.5) KnockbackGain increased: (17.75 → 18) Angle changed: (36° → 42°)



DANNY PHANTOM

Fixed an issue with the hurt boxes on the special Up Landing state

Light down Removed First Actionable Frame on Hit Added +7 Frames of recovery

Neutral Special Landing Lag from 12 to 15 Frames Punch Hitbox 45 -> 55 angle

Special Up Reduced the special up hitbox in air size by a 50% percent Reduced 2 invulnerability frames Reduced Ledge Grab Box size (Harder to snap) Reduced landing hitbox size by 25 percent.



AANG

Can no longer Block immediately out of Air Ball (Special Down), Blocking during this state transitions into Air Ball Dismount.

Can only Air Ball once per airtime, does not recover on hurt

Air Ball hitbox size reduced.

Hitstun Gravity increased from 0.76 to 0.98.

Hitstun Fall Speed increased from 0.95 to 0.98.

Up Special dive now lasts until landing.

KORRA

Light Neutral 3 on hit cancel delayed from frame 30 to 32.

Charge Forward range was somewhat reduced.

Slime Side Special changed in a number of ways. Time before attack cancel becomes available was reduced from 23 frames to 19. Jump cancel is possible from frame 21 forward. Time before take of reduced by 2 frames.

Aerial Up Special horizontal velocity changed in a number of ways. It is more affected by the direction of the control stick but maintains less of the existing momentum.

Ground collision point during the helpless fall state was lowered by 0.45 units, making it easier to land faster and preventing issues where Korra snaps to the edge when you try to land close to the edge.

AZULA

Reduced base knockback and knockback gain on Slime Special Down projectile

NIGEL

Added a hitbox in up special while falling down.

GARFIELD

Fixed an issue that applied sugar rush state without using meter if it was interrupted by a hit.

JIMMY

Special Down Slime Fixed an Issue where you could not move Jimmy nor Goddard when performing a Slime Down Special until Goddard was destroyed.

Charge Air Forward BaseKnockback increased: (8.5 → 10) KnockbackGain increased: (10 → 24) HitlagBaseOnHit decreased: (18 → 15) HitlagBaseOnBlock decreased: (18 → 15)

Special Neutral – Rocket Now reverse hits

Toast Projectile BaseKnockback decreased: (12 → 10) KnockbackGain increased: (12 → 19) Angle changed: (65° → 60°)



GERALD

Fixed an issue where he was unable to Special Up after performing a Skateboard Special Up.

Charge Air Forward – Sweetspot BaseKnockback decreased: (14.75 → 13.5) KnockbackGain decreased: (22.2 → 20)

Charge Air Forward BaseKnockback decreased: (11.5 → 10.5) KnockbackGain decreased: (18.8 → 17.8)

Grab Throw Down BaseKnockback decreased: (16.5 → 16) KnockbackGain increased: (4 → 9.5)

Light Finisher BlockDamage decreased: (4 → 1)

Light Neutral HitStunMinimum decreased: (10 → 0.01) BlockStun decreased: (10 → 9)



GRANDMA GERTIE

Fixed Neutral Special Slime Cancel glitch recovering the charge.

Reduced distance traveled on aerial special forward

New attack data created for aerial special forward sweetspot with less knockback and damage compared to ground version and launches at an angle of 40°

Light Air Forward – Clean BaseKnockback decreased: (13 → 12) KnockbackGain decreased: (18 → 17)

Special Forward – Base

BaseKnockback decreased: (15 → 8) KnockbackGain decreased: (13 → 10) BlockPush decreased: (1,2 → 0,8) HitlagBaseOnHit decreased: (16 → 10) HitlagBaseOnBlock decreased: (16 → 10) Damage decreased: (14 → 8) BlockDamage decreased: (12 → 6) Angle changed: (38° → 40°)



ANGRY BEAVERS

DAGGET

Light Air Back is no longer reversible

NORBERT

Light Air Back is no longer reversible

Fixed Special Up Slime Cancel Fly

Charge Up Now it has a total of 26 Recovery Frames

Charge Air Up DI multiplier from 1 to 1.5

Light Air Up Recovery frames reduced from 33 to 26



ZIM

Special Forward Gir Spawn cooldown if destroyed from 5 seconds to 7 seconds.



EL TIGRE

El Tigre doesn’t recover his stall on Charge Air Up after being hit anymore. Recovers it by grabbing the edge or landing.

Tweaked his Diamond Collision in order to prevent him from clipping under some stages.

Removed all FAF (First actionable Frames) from his attacks Fair +4 Endlag frames Dair +3 Endlag frames Dash Attack + 4 Endlag frames Light Up +3 Endlag Frames Light Down +4 Endlag Frames



EMBER

Fixed projectile decay on Special Neutral

JENNY

Light Air Back Sourspot is now reversible

Fixed an issue where Forward Special Projectile would stay in place after it was reflected

Fixed an issue where Special Up Slime would not reset her fuel properly

Fixed an issue where if you landed during Light Air Up Loop, the next Light Air Up you did would immediately trigger the loop, skipping any startup.

Fixed an issue where Light Air Down Land did not have any hurtboxes

Fixed an issue where Light Air Down Land could not edge cancel

Increased Block Damage Values to match Damage Values on the following moves: Charge Down Charge Up Dash Attack Light Air Back Light Air Forward Light Air Neutral Light Air Up Light Down Light Neutral/Finisher Light Up Special Forward (Hammer and Projectile)



MECHA PLANKTON

Fixed the issue where slime cancelling after command grab glued the character to Mecha Plankton

ROCKO