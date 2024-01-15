Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Vanillaware's upcoming tactical RPG, Unicorn Overlord, might have been one of the more low-key announcements of the September 2023 Nintendo Direct, but with publisher Atlus releasing a new trailer today, we can confirm that it still looks stunning.

Titled 'Josef's Guide to Exploration', the latest trailer is unsurprisingly all about the upcoming game's exploration features, with the titular knight instructing Unicorn Overlord's protagonist, Alain, on what he (and by extension, we) can expect to find in the world of Fevrith.

Aside from detailing several key gameplay elements such as field exploration, town liberation and quests, the trailer also gives us yet another look at Vanillaware's gorgeous, painterly visuals in action. You can get a look at these in a little more detail by checking out the screenshots (and accompanying info) from the Unicorn Overlord website below.

LIBERATE YOUR KINGDOM, RECLAIM YOUR DESTINY

From the masterminds that brought 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim and Odin Sphere, ATLUS x Vanillaware presents the rebirth of tactical fantasy RPG. Fight against fate and embark on a royal adventure to regain your reign alongside trustworthy allies.

Unicorn Overlord combines the timeless tactical RPG genre with overworld exploration and innovative battle system for a unique epic fantasy experience in the iconic Vanillaware style.

- Traverse a vibrant world, assemble units and direct them into exquisitely animated battles

- Perform heroic deeds and grow renown throughout the five nations

- Cultivate a grand army with over 60 unique characters, from humans and elves to massive beasts and heavenly angels

UNIT CUSTOMIZATION

Players can customize their party as they see fit, recruiting allies from different backgrounds.

BATTLEFIELD: STAGE

Within each battle stage, both sides will fight to take each other's command posts in thrilling real-time combat. You, the commander, must keep a close eye on the situation, making critical decisions like which units to send when or where. Victory is secured once you've clear certain conditions, such as defeating the enemy general.

BATTLE

Individual battles begin when your units make contact with the enemy during a battle stage. Coordinate a unit's tactics in advance with conditions that determine how and when skills will automatically be used. Balance your allies' classes and skills to form the strongest units for any situation!

If all of this is looking very much up your street, then you can now digitally pre-order the game for £54.99 (or your regional equivalent) from the Switch eShop. Unicorn Overlord will be released on 8th March, so you have a good amount of time to get these orders placed.

For those after something a little more collectable, the game is also receiving a 'Monarch Edition' physical release, which bundles in a whole bunch of goodies alongside a boxed copy of the game. For more information on this version, be sure to check out our coverage below.