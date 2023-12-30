Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Earlier this year in September, Atlus lifted the lid on Vanillware's brand new strategy RPG Unicorn Overlord, coming to Switch in March 2024.

In case you missed the original announcement, there'll also be a Collector's Edition (Monarch Edition) up for grabs which contains all sorts of goodies. Atlus has now reminded fans to pre-order a copy if they want to receive exclusive items like a whole card game featuring 239 cards. A DLC voucher is also included!





Receive exclusive items like the official Unicorn Overlord card game, artbook, and 16-bit arranged music album when you order the Monarch Edition of Unicorn Overlord.



More information: pic.twitter.com/xK3LXHzlit The time has come to regain your reign! 🐎Receive exclusive items like the official Unicorn Overlord card game, artbook, and 16-bit arranged music album when you order the Monarch Edition of Unicorn Overlord.More information: https://t.co/gIxxogpKv1 December 28, 2023

Vanillware is the same team of masterminds behind 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim. Here's a bit about it via Nintendo.com. You can learn more about it in our original story here on Nintendo Life.