Earlier this year in September, Atlus lifted the lid on Vanillware's brand new strategy RPG Unicorn Overlord, coming to Switch in March 2024.
In case you missed the original announcement, there'll also be a Collector's Edition (Monarch Edition) up for grabs which contains all sorts of goodies. Atlus has now reminded fans to pre-order a copy if they want to receive exclusive items like a whole card game featuring 239 cards. A DLC voucher is also included!
Vanillware is the same team of masterminds behind 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim. Here's a bit about it via Nintendo.com. You can learn more about it in our original story here on Nintendo Life.
"Traverse a vibrant world, assemble units and direct them into exquisitely animated battles, Perform heroic deeds and grow renown throughout the five nations, Cultivate a grand army with over 60 unique characters, from humans and elves to massive beasts and heavenly angels"