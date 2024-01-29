Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Bandai Namco has released a new trailer for SPYxANYA Operation Memories today, revealing that the game will be sneaking out West on 28th June 2024.

Based on the popular SPYxFAMILY anime, this game was initially revealed in the September 2023 Direct showcase before receiving a Japanese release in December.

The game will see you playing as the telepathic child of the family, Anya, whose latest peace-keeping mission is a little more low-key: creating a photo diary for school. Less world-saving and more world-enjoying, Operation Memories will have you going out on day trips, attending school and playing minigames, filling the diary up as you go.

You can find a little more information about the game and get a look at some screenshots below.

Anya Forger has received a new assignment from school: create a photo diary of memories. On weekdays, head to class in the morning, then enjoy family time in the evening. On weekends, visit all sorts of exciting places, like the beach or art museums, in search of subjects worthy of photographing! What kind of photo diary will you help Anya create? • Take pictures when Anya finds something interesting!

• There are many peculiar things that can catch Anya's attention, like butterflies, swings, and fun sights during outings! Take great photos to complete her diary.

• There are a total of 10 outings to unique destinations for making memories!

There is still a little while to go before SpyxAnya comes out West later this summer. Let's hope that this slice-of-life game is worth the wait, eh?

Will you be picking this one up in June? Let us know in the comments.