At Nintendo's Direct broadcast last month, Bandai Namco lifted the lid on an adventure game adaptation of the popular manga and anime series Spy x Family.

SpyxAnya: Operation Memories will be released on the Switch and multiple other platforms in Japan on 21st December 2023 and will follow with a worldwide launch in 2024. To build up some excitement, Bandai Namco has released the first proper trailer for the game.

Players will take control of the youngest member of this spy family Anya, who must create a photo diary:

Anya Forger has a new assignment from school: creating a photo diary!

Let’s collect memories by going to school on weekdays while going out to all sorts of exciting places like the beach or an art museum on days off, in search of subjects to photograph.

Take memorable pictures to complete her diary by living out the daily life as Anya in the world of SPYxFAMILY!

If you're not familiar with Spy x Family, here's a summary and trailer by Crunchyroll:

"World peace is at stake and secret agent Twilight must undergo his most difficult mission yet—pretend to be a family man. Posing as a loving husband and father, he’ll infiltrate an elite school to get close to a high-profile politician. He has the perfect cover, except his wife’s a deadly assassin and neither knows each other’s identity. But someone does, his adopted daughter who’s a telepath!"

And here's the original Nintendo Direct announcement, if you didn't catch it:

Any interest in this upcoming release? Have you watched the anime or read the manga? Tell us below.