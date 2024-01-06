Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Devolver Digital and UK studio Nerial have today locked in a release date for Reigns: Three Kingdoms on the Nintendo Switch and PC, announcing it will be arriving next week on 11th January 2024.

This fifth entry in the Reigns strategy series was originally "available exclusively for Netflix members" in November 2022 and draws inspiration from the Chinese epic "Romance of the Three Kingdoms".

For the first time in the series, players can engage in new turn-based card battles, take on other players in "online-ranked card battles" and experience a bunch of new mini-games. The game is estimated to take most players "around 5 hours" to complete the main story. Here's a description and you can check out the trailer above:

"This game thrusts players into the turbulent final years of the Han dynasty. Players will encounter the many factions, wars, and heroes of the saga as they swipe through to make high-stakes decisions, team up with the right army at the right time, gain power, and more. "Discover new ways to enjoy this franchise's unique card-based swiping mechanic as you uncover the many secrets of a vast storyline, deploy strategy in turn-based battles and encounter a host of unexpected mini-games."

You can learn more about this series in our reviews of the previous games. There's also a video below going into more detail about Three Kingdoms: