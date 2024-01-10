Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Mortal Kombat 1 continues its fight in the new year with the announcement Khameleon will be coming to the game as a DLC fighter next week.

Yes, a date is now officially locked in, with the game's social media account confirming she'll be arriving on 16th January 2024. Khameleon is the latest release alongside the newest playable fighter Quan Chi, who was made available at the end of last year.

Khameleon (not to be confused with Chameleon) was first introduced in the N64 version of Mortal Kombat Trilogy. She follows on from the addition of Tremor alongside Omni-Man. More DLC fighters are also on the way including Peacemaker, Ermac, Homelander and Takeda Takahashi.