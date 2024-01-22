Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

If you're looking to try out a new farm sim on your Switch, then you're in luck. Developer Phoenix Labs has dropped a free demo for its fantasy farming adventure Fae Farm on the eShop.

Fae Farm planted its roots on Switch in September 2023 and received solid reviews, including from us. The free demo, which arrived on the eShop earlier today, will let you play up until day five. And you can transfer your progress to the full game. Not bad!

Mixing magic, creature taming, farming, and life-sim elements, Fae Farm is full of charm and beautiful visuals which promise a relaxing time. And of course, you'll be able to sink hundreds of hours into the game as you try to build the perfect farm, make friends, and also just by decorating your house.

To call it just a farming sim would be doing the game a disservice, and we've already highlighted a bunch of things that expand upon the genre. It's definitely more Rune Factory than Harvest Moon, with light combat elements and explorable dungeons.