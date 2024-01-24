Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

After being revealed last summer, Inti Creates has today announced that the cat-based side-scroller Umbraclaw will be pouncing onto Switch on 30th May.

The new trailer (above) provides a full rundown of what this one is all about — and we'd recommend giving it a watch just to prove that what you're about to read isn't entirely made up.

In Umbraclaw, you will play as Kuon, a dead cat. Yes, you read that right. Kuon needs to explore the underworld to try and find a way back to its loving owner, but the underworld isn't the nicest place (shock, horror) and a multitude of nasty deaths ensue. Fortunately, through the power of "Anima Revive," Kuon can come back to fight another day equipped with — wait for it — the abilities of another animal's soul.

All of a sudden, Kuon might be able to swing a trunk like an elephant, fly through the air like a crow or... roar like a T-Rex. But wait, it gets stranger. Die enough times and Kuon will turn into its humanoid form, hunting down enemies in the process.

It's a pretty out-there set-up, we'll admit, but coming from Blaster Master Zero director Satoru Nishizawa and the team at Inti Creates (known for the likes of Mega Man Zero and Azure Striker Gunvolt), we are nonetheless intrigued.

You can find a bit more information about the game itself and get a look at some screenshots below:

Features:

1:Find hope in death with “Anima Revive”!

Kuon can become even stronger by transforming into a humanoid form, but... Kuon can only revive up to 9 times. "Cats have nine lives," after all. Will Kuon be able to escape the Soulplane before all nine of her lives are lost?

2: Traverse an enchantingly dark and stunning underworld

Kuon’s journey home is lavishly rendered with hand-drawn art, in a style of paper cut-out art. Each twisted enemy and environment has been lovingly crafted by the INTI CREATES art team.

3: A story that will leave a mark on your “soul”

A single cat’s “death” begins a cycle of rebirth. As Kuon struggles to return home, she will cross paths with other souls fallen to the underworld, both like and unlike her.

Kuon's story can meet a multitude of endings depending on her and the player's actions and choices. Will you be able to keep your humanity, and Kuon’s felinity, until the very end?

We're going to have to wait a little while longer before Umbraclaw pounces our way later on this year. How long is four months in cat time..?

What do you make of Umbraclaw? Purr your thoughts in the comments below.