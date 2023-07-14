Japanese developer Inti Creates (known for series like Mega Man Zero and Azure Striker Gunvolt) has today announced a new 2D action side-scrolling game called Umbraclaw.
It's currently "deep in development" and is the newest game from the Blaster Master Zero director Satoru Nishizawa. You'll take control of a cat who is trapped in the afterlife and must break the cycle of death and rebirth.
Find hope in death. Umbraclaw is a 2D side-scrolling action game that follows the perilous journey of Kuon, a cat who has died and must return home to his owner from the underworld known as the Soulplane.
Kuon can use the power of "Anima Revive" to acquire abilities from various animals. These abilities granted by Anima Revive will be key to overcoming the obstacles Kuon will face on his journey.
The newest game from Blaster Master Zero director Satoru Nishizawa, Umbraclaw is a challenging game that proves that cats are not just cute, but cool as well. The dark-tinged yet lively graphics will pull you into the fantasy storybook world.
Will Kuon be able to break through the Boundary to return home safely...?
There's no release date just yet, but there is at least a Switch confirmation. What are your first impressions of this new platformer? Comment below.
Comments 9
Feels like Mad Rat Dead and Okami met in a bar. Might be interesting.
Hard to tell if I'm interested in this one. I always get behind inti, but this seems a bit too slow paced. Only castlevania can really pull that off, or the 8bit bloodstaind games. We'll see how this turns out.
@NintendoByNature Odallus is pretty perfect, if you have not tried it.
I will press that "I Believe" button, because the Zero games are rad.
@LikelySatan it's always on sale. I'll give it a shot soon.
the well is running dry
Catami…. The animations need a bit of work though
It looks like Yoshi's Island wirh a dash of Okami.
@ogo79 Huh?
Tap here to load 9 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...