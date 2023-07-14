Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Japanese developer Inti Creates (known for series like Mega Man Zero and Azure Striker Gunvolt) has today announced a new 2D action side-scrolling game called Umbraclaw.

It's currently "deep in development" and is the newest game from the Blaster Master Zero director Satoru Nishizawa. You'll take control of a cat who is trapped in the afterlife and must break the cycle of death and rebirth.

Find hope in death. Umbraclaw is a 2D side-scrolling action game that follows the perilous journey of Kuon, a cat who has died and must return home to his owner from the underworld known as the Soulplane.

Kuon can use the power of "Anima Revive" to acquire abilities from various animals. These abilities granted by Anima Revive will be key to overcoming the obstacles Kuon will face on his journey.

The newest game from Blaster Master Zero director Satoru Nishizawa, Umbraclaw is a challenging game that proves that cats are not just cute, but cool as well. The dark-tinged yet lively graphics will pull you into the fantasy storybook world.

Will Kuon be able to break through the Boundary to return home safely...?



There's no release date just yet, but there is at least a Switch confirmation. What are your first impressions of this new platformer? Comment below.