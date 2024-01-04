Last year had all sorts of amazing game releases and one of the standouts was charming pixel hit, Dave The Diver.

In a fresh update on social media, the development team behind the game MINTROCKET has now revealed the title has now sold 3 million copies worldwide while also thanking fans for their support. This combines the sales across all platforms but doesn't provide a breakdown of sales per platform.



Thank you so much for the support and love!🐳 🌊3 million global sales of Dave the Diver!🤿Thank you so much for the support and love!🐳 pic.twitter.com/YzfUSOrHxd January 3, 2024

If you're wondering what all the fuss is about with this one, be sure to check out our review, where we labelled it one of the best games of 2023. Right now, the same title is also on sale on the Switch eShop and there's a demo you can try out as well.