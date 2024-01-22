It looks like the next title from Danganronpa and Master Detective Archives: Rain Code developer Too Kyo Games might be just around the corner as series creator Kazutaka Kodaka has said that he will announce his "insane" new title in the "not-too-distant future" (thanks, Gematsu).

Shared in a recent tweet, Kodaka-san stated that he is currently hard at work on the studio's next title, a project that he says he has become "obsessed" with. While there is a certain fear of burnout in the creator's message, the "insane" and "enthralling" scenario has us interested to see what the team has been cooking up.

You can find a translation of Kodaka-san's tweet (via Gematsu) below:

The game I’m working so hard on right now—the scenario is so insane and so enthralling that I end up working more than anything else. Even when things get difficult or troublesome, I end up either working or writing scenarios rather than playing or resting. This may be the first time I’ve become so obsessed with a work. I wonder if I’ll burn myself out. In any case, the announcement as well as release are in the not-too-distant future, so I’d like everyone to look forward to it. And well, I’m tired, so I hope you can cheer me on. #Limit #Despair

Based on those final two hashtags (and the fact that it is the only unannounced project remaining on the dev's original slate), it's safe to assume that the title in question will be 'Limit x Despair' — a game that we currently know very little about aside from its title and the concept art found at the top of this article.

Hey, it sounds like the game's mystery will only remain for a little while longer.