The "library battle simulator" Library of Ruina, which was previously released on the Xbox and PC, will finally be getting a worldwide release on the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 this Spring. Arc System Works will publish the ProjectMoon developed title and it will be available for $39.99 (or your regional equivalent).

In this title, you take control of a library director who welcomes guests, battles them and when they're defeated are turned into books. According to the trailer description, there are over 100 hours of gameplay as well as music and art collections to enjoy.

Here's a summary of what to expect and you can check out the announcement trailer (above):

"Library of Ruina is a game that uses the concept of a “library battle simulation.” You will invite guests to the Library and engage in combat with them to gain “Books” with their stories.

Battles are played with the “Librarians” and the “Guests” using cards and dice. You can plan against the guests’ moves by looking at the cards they will use and select the most optimal card to oppose them.

When combat begins, how the dice from your chosen card fall will determine victory or defeat in the struggle. However, the outcome of the dice is not simply determined by pure luck. Certain effects and variables will shift the outcome of the dice for and against your favor.

Be sure to carefully choose which cards you utilize to win the battle with your guests. Behold the outcome of your choices and how luck unfolds as your librarians and guests skirmish. You can go through an exhilarating experience, putting it all on the line with thrills just like betting."

What are your initial impressions of this one? Tell us in the comments.