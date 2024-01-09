Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

We're not far off from our first Switch-exclusive release of 2024, and ahead of the big day, Nintendo has released a brand new trailer for Another Code: Recollection.

This upcoming remake of the DS and Wii cult classics — Another Code: Two Memories (Trace Memory in the US) and Another Code: R – A Journey into Lost Memories — completely recreates the two games with a beautiful new visual style, new cutscenes, and a reworked script.

The new trailer doesn't give away much, as you'd expect from a game which is partially about a girl finding out her presumed-dead father is not actually dead. But it does a lovely job of setting up the mystery and suspense of the game, along with showcasing that lovely new art style.

The trailer itself seems to focus on the first half of the story, which sees Ashley Mizuki Robins head to Blood Edward Island to search for answers on her missing father. the sequel, which never got released in North America, is set two years after the DS original and focuses on a new mystery surrounding Lake Juliet and Ashley's mother.

Don't forget, there's a demo available on the Switch eShop today, which allows you to play through the first chapter of Another Code: Recollection. You'll also be able to transfer your progress to the full game when it launches on 19th January 2024.