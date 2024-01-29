Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

We're total suckers for games that demonstrate fast, fluid action with gorgeous pixel art visuals, and it looks like Phew Phew Games is delivering all of this in spades with its release of Anomaly Agent on Nintendo Switch.

The game launched on January 25th, 2024, and has previously garnered 'overwhelmingly positive' reception over on Steam. It looks vaguely similar to Narita Boy in both style and gameplay, which we loved, but with slightly more chaotic energy and colourful visuals.

It definitely looks like one to keep an eye on if you're a fan of stylish action-platformers, anyway. Let's check out the key features:

- Use extraordinary anomaly weapons to toss your opponents around! Overcome your enemies using melee techniques or deadly firearms!

- Modify your gameplay by upgrading your character in different ways.

- Escape your pursuers with acrobatic moves.

- Shape how the story unfolds. Unravel the mysteries you face and make the world a safer place... or plunge it into disaster.

Anomaly Agent is available now via the Switch eShop for $14.99 / £13.49 with an additional 15% discount applied until February 7th.

Are you up for this one? Let us know your thoughts with a comment down below.