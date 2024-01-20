Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

If you're a Quake fan, you might have heard some rumours about a possible return. Well now, in an update, it seems a new entry has been teased.

At Xbox's Developer Direct this week, a brief scene during MachineGames' Indiana Jones and the Great Circle gameplay reveal featured a whiteboard with the Quake logo and what appears to reference 'Quake 6'.

This was highlighted on the Quake subreddit as well as social media:

While it's not much, it's still exciting to know there might be a new game in the famous first-person shooter series in the pipeline.

MachineGames is known for its work on the modern Wolfenstein games including titles like Wolfenstein: Youngblood and Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus.

Bethesda and id Software (DOOM, DOOM Eternal) have also revived Quake's earlier games in recent years including the first title and Quake II, which might be another hint something bigger is on the way.