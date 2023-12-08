The online game Warframe has announced its next major chapter "Whispers in the Walls" will be coming to the Nintendo Switch on 13th December. This includes cross-platform save and much more. Here's the full rundown along with a trailer (above):

The next major chapter in Warframe’s sprawling cinematic story begins with Whispers in the Walls on December 13 — including Cross Platform Save, the 55th Warframe: Qorvex and so much more. There’s never been a better time to return to the Origin System!

The dueling forces of Albrecht Entrati and the unknowable Man in the Wall are beginning to emerge. Deep within the Necralisk on Deimos, The Kalymos Sequence has been activated. Return to Deimos, investigate Albrecht’s hidden, subterranean laboratory and scour for any clues he may have left behind.

You’ll encounter new — yet familiar — enemies within Albrecht’s hidden vaults, as well as brand-new Game Modes, the new “Tome” Weapon type, Sevagoth Glaukus, as well as an entirely new Merch Collection. The future of Warframe is about to begin, Tenno!

