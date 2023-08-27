After a cross-platform play update in December last year, Warframe developer Digital Extremes has now provided new details about cross-platform saves.
At Tennocon 2023, it was revealed the team behind the online free-to-play is "aiming" to deliver this "long requested feature" to "all platforms" at some point this year. A "final release date announcement" will be shared in the coming months. Here's a bit about it:
"This feature will allow you to access your account on every platform — taking your Mastery Rank, Focus, Rewards, Equipment, and more wherever you want to play!"
Apart from this, Tennocon 2023 also shared a number of other Warframe-related updates and announcements celebrating the game's 10th anniversary. Here's the rundown, direct from the PR:
HEIRLOOM COLLECTIONS (TODAY): to celebrate 10 years of Warframe, the team has released limited edition Heirloom Collections - distinctive, unique skins for Frost and Mag designed by Warframe’s original Art Director, Mynki, along with an entirely new class of customization, the Signa.
WHISPERS IN THE WALLS (WINTER 2023): the beginning of an epic new narrative arc for Warframe that brings a new cinematic storyline answering questions players have had since the game’s origin.
ABYSS OF DAGATH (OCTOBER 2023): the faceless rider Dagath, the 54th Warframe arrives as part of our Abyss of Dagath seasonal update - a new weapon, seasonal content and a suite of QoL improvements await.
WARFRAME: 1999 (2024): a major 2024 update which will take players back to the beginning - featuring classic Warframe hack and slash action and a licensed track from Nine Inch Nails - discover who Arthur is in Excalibur’s suit and more at next year’s TennoCon.
WARFRAME MOBILE (2024): the same high-quality experience console and PC players have been known to expect comes to mobile in 2024. Mobile iOS preorders will be live today.