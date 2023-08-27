Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

After a cross-platform play update in December last year, Warframe developer Digital Extremes has now provided new details about cross-platform saves.

At Tennocon 2023, it was revealed the team behind the online free-to-play is "aiming" to deliver this "long requested feature" to "all platforms" at some point this year. A "final release date announcement" will be shared in the coming months. Here's a bit about it:

"This feature will allow you to access your account on every platform — taking your Mastery Rank, Focus, Rewards, Equipment, and more wherever you want to play!"

Apart from this, Tennocon 2023 also shared a number of other Warframe-related updates and announcements celebrating the game's 10th anniversary. Here's the rundown, direct from the PR:

HEIRLOOM COLLECTIONS (TODAY): to celebrate 10 years of Warframe, the team has released limited edition Heirloom Collections - distinctive, unique skins for Frost and Mag designed by Warframe’s original Art Director, Mynki, along with an entirely new class of customization, the Signa. WHISPERS IN THE WALLS (WINTER 2023): the beginning of an epic new narrative arc for Warframe that brings a new cinematic storyline answering questions players have had since the game’s origin.