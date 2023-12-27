Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

The bullet hell indie game Vampire Survivors had plenty of exciting moments throughout 2023 - including a Nintendo Switch release in August. Now, to go out with a bang, it's released a highlights reel. Along with this it's also teased the 2024 roadmap (again).

In case you missed it, this "highly cryptic" Chaos Roadmap shows off a bunch of Poncle's plans for next year including a "top secret" update. If this year is anything to by, it means fans can probably expect more crossovers, features, levels and DLC.



⭐v1.8: Adventures⭐ is coming soon, together with a (very small) extra bit of content (not even in public beta yet👀)



In 2023, some of the major highlights included the adventures mode and the new multiplayer co-op mode. You can learn more about this indie hit in our previous coverage here on Nintendo Life.