The bullet hell indie game Vampire Survivors had plenty of exciting moments throughout 2023 - including a Nintendo Switch release in August. Now, to go out with a bang, it's released a highlights reel. Along with this it's also teased the 2024 roadmap (again).
In case you missed it, this "highly cryptic" Chaos Roadmap shows off a bunch of Poncle's plans for next year including a "top secret" update. If this year is anything to by, it means fans can probably expect more crossovers, features, levels and DLC.
In 2023, some of the major highlights included the adventures mode and the new multiplayer co-op mode. You can learn more about this indie hit in our previous coverage here on Nintendo Life.