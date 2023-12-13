Last month, Nintendo revealed it had discovered a "Paratroopa" bug in Super Mario RPG, and said it was working on a patch that would resolve the issue.

Version 1.0.1 has now arrived and it appears to fix this problem. It also comes with a bunch of other fixes for the game. Here are the full list of patch notes, courtesy of Nintendo's support page:

Super Mario RPG Ver. 1.0.1 (Released December 12, 2023)

Fixes Related to Game Progression

If you have already encountered the following issues, downloading this update data will resolve the issues.

Fixed an issue where, after the event where you encounter Paratroopas in Monstro Town, game progression would sometimes be blocked because the Paratroopas would not appear at Land's End.

Fixed an issue where, after ending a battle with an enemy in the Mushroom Kingdom, game progression would sometimes be blocked because another battle would continuously start immediately after.

Fixed an issue where, during an event in Marrymore, game progression would sometimes be blocked because Mario would remain surprised.

Fixed an issue in the Bowser's Keep section with six doors where it was sometimes not possible to enter doors five and six. Note: If the above issue occurs, leaving the section with the six doors and returning again will resolve the issue.

Fixed an issue where, in the Sunken Ship area with many cannons, game progression would sometimes be blocked because Mario would remain surprised.

Fixed an issue where, when stomping on a Shogun in Land’s End, game progression would sometimes be blocked because the screen would not change.

Other Fixes