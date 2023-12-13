Last month, Nintendo revealed it had discovered a "Paratroopa" bug in Super Mario RPG, and said it was working on a patch that would resolve the issue.
Version 1.0.1 has now arrived and it appears to fix this problem. It also comes with a bunch of other fixes for the game. Here are the full list of patch notes, courtesy of Nintendo's support page:
Super Mario RPG Ver. 1.0.1 (Released December 12, 2023)
Fixes Related to Game Progression
If you have already encountered the following issues, downloading this update data will resolve the issues.
- Fixed an issue where, after the event where you encounter Paratroopas in Monstro Town, game progression would sometimes be blocked because the Paratroopas would not appear at Land's End.
- Fixed an issue where, after ending a battle with an enemy in the Mushroom Kingdom, game progression would sometimes be blocked because another battle would continuously start immediately after.
- Fixed an issue where, during an event in Marrymore, game progression would sometimes be blocked because Mario would remain surprised.
- Fixed an issue in the Bowser's Keep section with six doors where it was sometimes not possible to enter doors five and six.
- Note: If the above issue occurs, leaving the section with the six doors and returning again will resolve the issue.
- Fixed an issue where, in the Sunken Ship area with many cannons, game progression would sometimes be blocked because Mario would remain surprised.
- Fixed an issue where, when stomping on a Shogun in Land’s End, game progression would sometimes be blocked because the screen would not change.
Other Fixes
- Fixed an issue where, when using Thought Peek on Straw Head and Reacher, the messages were switched.