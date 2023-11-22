Following the Switch release of Super Mario RPG last week, Nintendo has issued an update on its customer support page, revealing a bug has been found which may halt progress.

The plan is to release a software patch next month to resolve this issue. For now, here are the details about this bug, along with the workaround:

Super Mario RPG Notice Regarding a Bug

Bug contents

In some cases, after the Paratroopa event triggers in Monstro Town, the Paratroopas will not appear when you go to Land's End, causing you to become unable to progress in the game.

Bug workaround

If you encounter this bug, you should go to the Mushroom Kingdom, then return to Land’s End again. Doing so should make the Paratroopas appear as intended.

Notes:

- There’s no need for you to go inside the castle in the Mushroom Kingdom. The bug should be fixed if you enter the town around the castle.

- It’s fine for you to use the map to travel to the Mushroom Kingdom.

- When returning to Land’s End from the Mushroom Kingdom, you can either use the map or the “To World Map” option.

Although there are clearly some minor bugs, the return of this SNES classic is still well worth a look: