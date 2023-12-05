Nintendo has announced its next free game trial for NSO subscribers in Europe, confirming that Suika Game will be lining up for some payment-less playtime from 7th-11th December.

Of the many, many games that have made a big splash in 2023, Suika Game is right up there. Complexity takes a back seat in this fruit-based puzzler that became a viral sensation in Japan earlier this year and while it might not be the most expensive purchase on the eShop at its current price of £2.69 / $2.99, it's difficult to turn your nose up at getting to play it for free.

Just in case this one hasn't dropped into your social feed yet, Suika Game is a puzzler that sees you lining up cute, colourful pieces of fruit with the aim of matching them to create larger healthy snacks. It's a simple concept but hey, it took the world by storm somehow.





🍓🍑🍈 Get a taste of Suika Game with this juicy #NintendoSwitchOnline Game Trial! Download now so you're ready to merge fruit from 07/12

To get in on this one for free, you will need an active Nintendo Switch Online membership and access to the European eShop. When 7th December rolls around, you will be able to download the title without payment and then play it to your heart's content until the trial finishes up on the 11th.