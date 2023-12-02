Stardew Valley creator 'ConcernedApe' has provided another update about the highly anticipated update for the farming and lifestyle sim.

While there's no specific release date for Version 1.6 just yet, according to his latest post on social media, he's made a "ton of progress". He goes into a bit more detail, talking about how it's "self imposed" crunch.

He's also used this opportunity to tease one of the "many additions" in Version 1.6. It's a "Big Chest" and it can store "almost twice as much" as a regular-sized chest.

A ton of progress on 1.6 last month, it's (self-imposed) extreme crunch mode, nose to the grindstone (raw nose) mode. Heres' one of the many additions in 1.6. Keeping mostly everything secret pic.twitter.com/cFT3Nks8z0 December 1, 2023

This latest development update follows on from some teasers in October, including a look at "Wild Horseradish Juice". You can learn more in our previous coverage. It's also been announced Stardew Valley is getting its own Concert Tour.