Stardew Valley creator 'ConcernedApe' is currently hard at work on the big 1.6 update for the popular farming and lifestyle sim.

As part of this, he's been regularly teasing some new and mysterious content for the game. The latest update via his social media comes in the form of an image of a blue chap wearing sunglasses and we've also got a look at some "wild horseradish juice".

In September, ConcernedApe provided a sneak peek of what else would be released in Version 1.6 of Stardew Valley. Players can look forward new festivals, late-game content, end-game quests, new lines of dialogue, new secrets and much more.