Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince launched on the Switch last week and apparently it's already sold out in many stores around Japan. It's got to the point now where Square Enix has advised fans to consider the digital version if they can't get hold of a retail copy.

Here's a translation (via Ryuji of Noisy Pixel):

“Due to the popular demand for Dragon Quest Monsters, the physical version is currently sold out in many stores. If you wish to purchase the game, we hope you consider the digital version instead.”

Some fans via Reddit and social media have also noted how Square Enix may not have provided enough physical stock in the first place while making references to its handling of past releases like the Final Fantasy collection and games like NEO: The World Ends With You.

The digital version of the new Dragon Quest Monsters game is also currently performing quite well on the Switch eShop charts in Japan and is in second place just behind the viral sensation Suika Game.