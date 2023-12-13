Back in July of this year, Nintendo teased a special new feature for Splatoon 3 called 'Tournament Manager'. It followed with an early release version in November and now it's been officially launched.

In case you missed it, this service allows players to create their own private tournaments, brackets and match reports. Here's the rundown, courtesy of the Splatoon dataminer 'OatmealDome', who also highlights how there are now license number requirements:





On Nintendo's official website, you can learn how to creator tournaments with guides. This includes steps on creating and managing a tournament as well as how to join and participate. Of course, to do this, you will need to have Splatoon 3 software, save data and access to the Switch Online subscription.