Update #2 [Fri 8th Dec, 2023 17:15 GMT]: Earlier this week, Nintendo announced that it was aware of a bug in Splatoon 3's latest Big Run event which resulted in players receiving the incorrect reward for their efforts. A patch was released earlier today to fix this problem, but it looks like the bug remains.
In a new post from @nintendo_cs (via @OatmealDome), Nintendo confirmed that ver. 6.0.1 has not fixed the bug, but the team is working on another patch to hopefully combat it in the future.
According to Nintendo's message, it is going to take some time for this next update to come our way since the company wants to ensure that it will fix the problem this time around.
We will keep an eye out for any updates on when we can expect this patch. For the time being, just keep waiting on those Big Run rewards...
Update #1 [Mon 4th Dec, 2023 15:45 GMT]: The official North American Splatoon Twitter account has also acknowledged the issue and has issued a similar statement on the social media platform:
"Due to a bug in #Splatoon3, some players have been unable to view the results of last weekend's Big Run or receive the reward that corresponds to their high score. We will release an update soon to fix this issue. We apologize for the inconvenience."
Original article: Last weekend saw the latest Big Run event come to Splatoon 3 as hoards of Salmonids headed to the Barnicle & Dime stage from 1st-3rd December. However, now that the event has wrapped up, it appears that some participants have been hit with a bug that prevents them from picking up the correct rewards (thanks, @OatmealDome).
The bug in question saw the Deep Cut trio jumping over the Big Run results dialogue and progressing on with the newscast as usual. As a result of this, the rewarded trophies appear to have resorted back to the old, percentile-based system of divvying out the prize pot instead of the new fixed-tier system. In short, if you performed well in the Big Run event, you might still miss out on your well-earned trophies.
At least, that is the case for now. Nintendo has announced that it is aware of the bug and is working on an update to correct it for future events, while affected players will have the chance to replay the news announcement and receive the correct amount of trophies as a consequence.
The announcement from @nintendo_cs (via @OatmealDome) has been translated through Twitter's built-in tool and can be found below:
In Splatoon 3, there is an issue where the result announcement news is not displayed for the Big Run that was held from 9:00 am on Saturday, December 2nd, and the reward corresponding to the high score is not received.
We will soon be distributing updated data that will allow you to redisplay the results announcement news and receive the rewards that originally correspond to your high scores.
We apologize for the inconvenience.
While the above announcement doesn't specify when this new update will be coming our way, it is good to know that all those affected will receive the correct reward in due course.
Were you hit by this Big Run bug? Let us know in the comments.
Forgot to check the results myself (I think I ended up with a Silver?) but I'll most likely hold off now until this update comes out (I got Kirby's Epic Yarn keeping me occupied as is XD).
Probably won't happen in this emergency patch but I'd like to see them adjust Splattercolour Screen's greyscale effect too if possible because YOWCH that one's surprisingly painful on both the eyes AND ears.
Yup, affected me as well, I checked when I got home.
Also I too have an issue with the the Splattercolor Screen. It is a really, REALLY bad special. It deals only 30 damage, and some people are affected more by it than others, some people even feeling physically ill when they get hit by it due to the sounds it emits and the weird visuals it gives. But even when you're not affected by that (which I'm personally not), the screen blocks your view when you're behind it even when you're the one who used it and it's such an eyesore.
It's SUCH an obnoxious special and I really really really hate it and I want it removed, it's the only special that actively makes the game less fun when it's in play regardless of which team it's on.
After I 1-star the weapons that have this terrible special I'll never use them again unless it gets heavily reworked. It's the only special in the game that actively ruins the game for me when it's in play. I'd rather face an entire team of tryhard Trizooka users on my own than having to deal with that Screen.
man i was looking forward to having a better undercover kit but the fact it physically hurts to deal with the special just baffles me how it got through testing
I knew it would be fixed but this is so odd. Nintendo finally got Big Run right only to mess it up. I was looking forward not only to my golden egg decoration but also finally getting the gold Big Run badge. And I had a perfect ending when I splatted a Joe Mega just as Big Run was coming to an end, too. Grizzco should issue an official apology!
This was still my favorite Big Run yet. I got 144 eggs on just my second job and eventually got as high as 150. I played Big Run most of the weekend. I just need to splat two more Joes to already get the normal badge. He (or is it she?) is unsurprisingly my favorite King Salmonid so far.
I wonder how Nintendo is going to fix this. The badges are probably an easier fix, since you unlock the lower tier badges along with the badge you earned, but is Nintendo going to take away silver trophies from the people who earned gold, or just give them the gold on top of the silver they accidentally gave players that cleared 135 eggs? Honestly, I wonder why they don't already give you the lower tier trophies along with the one you earned already, because even if they plan on holding big run events after the game stops receiving updates, who the heck is going to want to play each big run until they have all four versions of each trophy?
@Croctopus That official apology better come with a packet of 10 gold scales at the very least.
Also yes, Joe is a really fun boss to fight, certainly my favourite King Salmonid as well so far!
This is a pretty big bug for Nintendo to let slide
Doesn't affec tme, i only got 79
Got 131 and got a Bronze. Sigh, looking forward to the patch.
I'm stashing away the bronze egg in my locker for safekeeping. Hopefully I'll be able to keep both it and my gold egg!
I got 141 playing solo queue. Finally earned a gold Big Run reward, but they still gave me a bronze. I see what you did there. Very slick nintendo.
And the award for the most useless update in history goes too....
Too bad they can't fix the biggest issue with this game being that it's waaaay too similar to 2.
Well technically they could, but they seem to be allergic to making this game not feel like a rehash.
I get that this is for other people and Nintendo should do the update that makes the most people satisfied, especially when they had a whole year in the older format, but I do prefer the top 5% getting gold, as the reward is supposed to be incredibly tough and earned. But I also don’t care enough to put a silver or gold egg in my locker, regardless.
I almost thought this was a trick until it wasn’t. What a joke. Li’l Jud- I mean Mr. Grizz has some explaining to do. I should be upset but I’m just perplexed more than anything. I know this will all be resolved eventually.
Even if this worked as intended, there’s still no Splattercolor screen fix yet. Hmph, Chill Season 2023 has been anything but…
At this point just give everyone all the rewards for this Big Run and fix it by the next Big Run.
