Update #2 [Fri 8th Dec, 2023 17:15 GMT]: Earlier this week, Nintendo announced that it was aware of a bug in Splatoon 3's latest Big Run event which resulted in players receiving the incorrect reward for their efforts. A patch was released earlier today to fix this problem, but it looks like the bug remains.

In a new post from @nintendo_cs (via @OatmealDome), Nintendo confirmed that ver. 6.0.1 has not fixed the bug, but the team is working on another patch to hopefully combat it in the future.

According to Nintendo's message, it is going to take some time for this next update to come our way since the company wants to ensure that it will fix the problem this time around.

We will keep an eye out for any updates on when we can expect this patch. For the time being, just keep waiting on those Big Run rewards...

Update #1 [Mon 4th Dec, 2023 15:45 GMT]: The official North American Splatoon Twitter account has also acknowledged the issue and has issued a similar statement on the social media platform:

"Due to a bug in #Splatoon3, some players have been unable to view the results of last weekend's Big Run or receive the reward that corresponds to their high score. We will release an update soon to fix this issue. We apologize for the inconvenience."



Original article: Last weekend saw the latest Big Run event come to Splatoon 3 as hoards of Salmonids headed to the Barnicle & Dime stage from 1st-3rd December. However, now that the event has wrapped up, it appears that some participants have been hit with a bug that prevents them from picking up the correct rewards (thanks, @OatmealDome).

The bug in question saw the Deep Cut trio jumping over the Big Run results dialogue and progressing on with the newscast as usual. As a result of this, the rewarded trophies appear to have resorted back to the old, percentile-based system of divvying out the prize pot instead of the new fixed-tier system. In short, if you performed well in the Big Run event, you might still miss out on your well-earned trophies.

At least, that is the case for now. Nintendo has announced that it is aware of the bug and is working on an update to correct it for future events, while affected players will have the chance to replay the news announcement and receive the correct amount of trophies as a consequence.

The announcement from @nintendo_cs (via @OatmealDome) has been translated through Twitter's built-in tool and can be found below:

In Splatoon 3, there is an issue where the result announcement news is not displayed for the Big Run that was held from 9:00 am on Saturday, December 2nd, and the reward corresponding to the high score is not received.

We will soon be distributing updated data that will allow you to redisplay the results announcement news and receive the rewards that originally correspond to your high scores.

We apologize for the inconvenience.





Nintendo has confirmed that they are aware of a bug which causes the wrong Big Run reward to be distributed.



While the above announcement doesn't specify when this new update will be coming our way, it is good to know that all those affected will receive the correct reward in due course.

Were you hit by this Big Run bug? Let us know in the comments.