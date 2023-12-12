If you would like to celebrate Christmas with Sonic the Hedgehog this year, before sure to check out his latest sidescroller, Sonic Superstars, as Sega is offering a free holiday-themed item.

This DLC dresses up Sonic in a Santa outfit. You can change Sonic's look in the character menu, where you can also change the look of other characters, depending on what costumes you've unlocked and purchased.

Suit up and spread cheer to the Northstar Islands this holiday season with the free Sonic Holiday Costume DLC in Sonic Superstars today! pic.twitter.com/n4ayHAKH50 December 11, 2023

This free outfit giveaway follows on from costumes for Amy Rose and also a free LEGO Sonic skin which can be redeemed via the Switch eShop. You can learn more in our previous coverage here on Nintendo Life.

If you haven't played Sonic Superstars yet be sure to check out our review: