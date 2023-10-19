If you got hold of Sonic Superstars earlier this week on the Nintendo Switch, here's your reminder that there's also some free DLC you redeem.

As you might recall, if you sign up to Sega's Sonic newsletter before 31st January 2024, you'll receive a Switch eShop code via email for a modern Amy Rose outfit.

"Sign up by January 31, 2024 and earn a classic, redefined look for Amy Rose! Exclusive to our new newsletter subscribers only, don modern Amy's outfit on classic Amy from Sonic Superstars! Simply enter your details and we'll email a code straight to your inbox with instructions on how to download the in-game content after the game is released in Fall 2023."

In addition to this, Sega is also offering a free LEGO Sonic Skin which you can also obtain via the Switch eShop. There doesn't appear to be a time limit on this one, but if you do want it, it's probably best to redeem it ASAP.

"Speed through the world of SONIC SUPERSTARS as the Blue Blur, now in LEGO® form!"

