The Pokémon Company has revealed another trailer for its upcoming Pokémon anime, unveiling the project's name for the first time, too: Pokémon Horizons.

Sounds neat, right? The new series ditches perpetual 10-year-old Ash Ketchum for newcomers Liko and Roy as they encounter characters like Friede, Captain Pikachu, Amethio, and countless other Pokémon on their journeys. Time will tell whether this new series can bring the goods, but we won't have long to find out, since it will be making its debut in Japan on April 14th, 2023.

Ash's final episode has already aired in Japan at the time of writing, but Oricon News showcased a pretty nifty advertisement for his departure, demonstrated some of the character's most iconic moments.