Konami has released a new trailer for Contra: Operation Galuga, showcasing direct gameplay footage from the upcoming Switch game from developer WayForward.

It's pretty standard stuff for the most part and mainly focuses on the introduction of the playable cast of characters. You've got the iconic duo Bill Rizer and Lance Bean, 'enigmatic agent' Lucia, 'island warrior' Ariana, Stanley Ironside, and the cybernetic soldier Probotector.

Of course, those in Europe will know that earlier Contra games were released as Probotector, featuring cybernetic characters in place of the human protagonists. Probotector would later reappear as a secret character in WayForward's own Contra 4. It's pretty cool that the studio is honoring the franchise's legacy in this way, and we can't wait to try it out.

Of course, you don't have to play Operation Galuga on your own, either. The game will offer support for up to two players in its Story Mode and four players in its Arcade Mode. It's going to be pretty wild seeing the likes of Bill and Lance fighting side-by-side with Probotector.

At the moment, Operation Galuga is slated to arrive on Switch in 'early 2024'. Hopefully, we'll have a solid date in place soon, but at least we have a vague idea of when it's due to launch.