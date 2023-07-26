Nintendo seems to have quietly updated the Squid Research Lab web page for Splatoon 3 at some point over the past few days with details of an upcoming new feature called 'Tournament Manager'.

Spotted by OatmealDome on Twitter, there's now a small note at the top of the Squid Research Lab page that says "his report was updated to include a note about the upcoming Tournament Manager feature. We’ll release more details when development is complete."

Further down, we can see an overview of what exactly is planned with Tournament Manager. The service aims to "help support the creation of private tournaments using the Private Battle feature", and will link both Splatoon 3 and the SplatNet 3 services. Essentially, it will help players create their own private tourneys, and brackets, and create match reports.





Specifically, Nintendo has listed the following plans for the upcoming service. These are subject to change and may be entirely different by the time the update drops, but this is what we have to go on for now:

- Tournament-bracket creation and round-progression support.

- Automatic generation of Private Battle rooms used for tournament play.

- Automatic reporting of match results.

It sounds like a positive step forward for people who plan events or just want to create small tournaments with groups of friends, but there are no details on when this new feature will drop.

Version 4.1.0 of Splatoon 3 drops today, so this info may well have coincided with the update. For more info on what's included with the newest patch, check out our story: