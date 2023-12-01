Just weeks ago, The Game Awards announced its Game of the Year Nominees and a few Switch titles including The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom are featured.

If you haven't already shown your support for this game (or Super Mario Bros. Wonder), here's your chance, with Nintendo issuing a subtle reminder about Zelda being nominated at this year's awards show hosted by Geoff Keighley.

"The Legend of #Zelda: #TearsOfTheKingdom reaches new heights with nominations at this year’s #TheGameAwards! If you’ve yet to begin Link’s adventure, Hyrule awaits!"

In the same category, Zelda will be going up against not only Mario, but also plenty of other big-name titles including Alan Wake 2, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Resident Evil 4, and Larian Studio's latest success story Baldur's Gate 3.

Tears of the Kingdom is part of the Players' Voice category as well, which has now entered the second round.

As previously mentioned, Link's latest outing has also picked up four other nominations in the Game Direction, Art Direction, Score & Music and Action / Adventure categories. To vote in The Game Awards you will need to sign in to the official website. Votes are open until next week and will be revealed live at The Game Awards on 7th December.