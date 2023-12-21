The Pikmin series has been paired up with holiday celebrations in the past, and Nintendo seems to be doing it again this year in all sorts of weird and wonderful ways.

On its UK website, you can currently grab some "free Pikmin greeting cards" as well as some fancy paper decorations.

"There are three card designs and two tree decorations available to download and print, each one featuring the Pikmin going about their festive preparations."

When you've downloaded everything from Nintendo's website, you'll need to then print out these designs onto A4 paper, cut them out with some scissors and then use some adhesive to stick the decorations together.