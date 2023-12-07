The latest Nintendo Download update for North America has arrived, and it's bringing new games galore to the eShop in your region. As always, be sure to drop a vote in our poll and comment down below with your potential picks for the week. Enjoy!

Switch eShop - Highlights

Outer Wilds: Archaeologist Edition (Annapurna Interactive, 7th Dec, $37.99) - Scour multiple planets in search of clues, strange signals and ancient alien texts in this open-world adventure. The whole solar system is trapped in a time loop and each planet changes dramatically during each loop. Delve into an underground city before it’s swallowed by sand, dodge sky-high cyclones and more. Find the keys to unlock the mysteries of this solar system in the most hidden and dangerous of places, then unravel the deepest secret of them all in the included Echoes of the Eye expansion.

Switch eShop - New Releases

Air Aces (Pix Arts, 8th Dec, $9.99) - Take command of various modern jet fighters (F-16 Falcon, Eurofighter Typhoon, Dassault Rafale) and copters (Bell AH-1 Cobra, Eurocopter EC665 Tiger) in this perfect mix between a realistic flight simulator and a mission based air combat game. You’ll have to complete 16 original missions in different war-zones to receive the title of ‘Air Ace’. Air Aces features all equipment of today's aircrafts and thus is designed to be as close as possible to reality to modern air combat. Taking best advantage of your device capabilities, Air Aces will let you play through long hours, thanks to the deepness of its scenario. Take off now Captain!

Arcade Archives SCRAMBLE FORMATION (HAMSTER, 30th Nov, $7.99) - SCRAMBLE FORMATION is a shooting game released by TAITO in 1986. Pilot your phantom jet into battle, capturing enemy planes along the way to enable formation change. Formations can be air-to-air, air-to-ground or a hybrid of the two, and matching these to counter the enemy is the key to victory! The "Arcade Archives" series has faithfully reproduced many classic Arcade masterpieces. Players can change various game settings such as game difficulty, and also reproduce the atmosphere of arcade display settings at that time. Players can also compete against each other from all over the world with their high scores. Please enjoy the masterpiece that built a generation for video games. The options menu and manual are available in Japanese, English, French, German, Italian, and Spanish.

Breakout Birdie Escape (Thalamus Digital, 30th Nov, $2.99) - Breakout Birdie Escape is a fun and family-friendly puzzle game! The aim is to draw a trail between the Birdie and the exit portal, completely filling the grid with coloured blocks as you go - simply tap the Birdie then drag to draw a trail. If you miss a blank space, simply backtrack and try again! The game features four playing modes to suit players of any age or skill level: Play forever in Endless Mode, add some temporal pressure in Timed Mode, mix things up in Challenge Mode, or tackle increasingly challenging levels in Campaign Mode.

Breakout Birdie Escape 2 (Thalamus Digital, 30th Nov, $2.99) - Breakout Birdie Escape 2 is a fun and family-friendly puzzle game! The aim is to draw a trail between the Birdie and the exit portal, completely filling the grid with coloured blocks as you go - simply tap the Birdie then drag to draw a trail. If you miss a blank space, simply backtrack and try again! The game features four playing modes to suit players of any age or skill level: Play forever in Endless Mode, add some temporal pressure in Timed Mode, mix things up in Challenge Mode, or tackle increasingly challenging levels in Campaign Mode.

Breakout Birdie Panic (Thalamus Digital, 30th Nov, $2.99) - Breakout Birdie Panic will challenge your skill and reflexes to the max! The aim is to bounce your Birdie left and right across the screen as you attempt to bash all the blocks and escape through the exit portal! Simply tap to bounce the Birdie while avoiding the multitude of hazards that litter each level and collect power-ups to gain special abilities to aid you on your quest! The game features three playing modes to suit players of any age or skill level: Play forever in Endless Mode, add some temporal pressure in Timed Mode, or tackle increasingly challenging levels in Campaign Mode.

Breakout Birdie Panic 2 (Thalamus Digital, 30th Nov, $2.99) - Breakout Birdie Panic 2 will challenge your skill and reflexes to the max! The aim is to bounce your Birdie left and right across the screen as you attempt to bash all the blocks and escape through the exit portal! Simply tap to bounce the Birdie while avoiding the multitude of hazards that litter each level and collect power-ups to gain special abilities to aid you on your quest! The game features three playing modes to suit players of any age or skill level: Play forever in Endless Mode, add some temporal pressure in Timed Mode, or tackle increasingly challenging levels in Campaign Mode.

Breakout Birdie Puzzle (Thalamus Digital, 30th Nov, $2.99) - Breakout Birdie Puzzle is a fun and family-friendly puzzle game! The aim is to swap the coloured blocks as you attempt to group all blocks of the same colour together. Simply tap a block to select it, then tap an adjacent block to make the swap. Use the special blocks to your advantage as there's more than one way to complete a level! The game features four playing modes to suit players of any age or skill level: Play forever in Endless Mode, add some temporal pressure in Timed Mode, mix things up in Challenge Mode, or tackle increasingly challenging levels in Campaign Mode.

Breakout Birdie Puzzle 2 (Thalamus Digital, 30th Nov, $2.99) - Breakout Birdie Puzzle 2 is a fun and family-friendly puzzle game! The aim is to swap the coloured blocks as you attempt to group all blocks of the same colour together. Simply tap a block to select it, then tap an adjacent block to make the swap. Use the special blocks to your advantage as there's more than one way to complete a level! The game features four playing modes to suit players of any age or skill level: Play forever in Endless Mode, add some temporal pressure in Timed Mode, mix things up in Challenge Mode, or tackle increasingly challenging levels in Campaign Mode.

Bulldozer Tycoon: Construction Simulator (DEMENCI, 11th Dec, $9.99) - Immerse yourself in the thrilling world of construction with Bulldozer Tycoon: Construction Simulator! This 3D game combines the excitement of operating heavy machinery with the strategic challenges of construction tasks, all wrapped in a captivating low-poly graphics environment.

City Bus Driver Simulator (DEMENCI, 11th Dec, $11.99) - Experience the Thrill of the City Roads in City Bus Driver Simulator! Get ready to embark on a 3D low-poly adventure where you take the wheel as a skilled bus driver navigating the bustling streets of the city. In this immersive simulation game, you're not just a driver; you're the lifeline of the city, responsible for ferrying passengers to their destinations and making every journey a smooth ride.

City Driver: Car Parking Simulator (Megame, 7th Dec, $9.99) - An exciting parking simulator in which you need to show your skills of dexterity and attentiveness! The rules of the game are simple - you need to move the cars so that each of them can leave the parking lot without obstacles. Sound simple? No matter how! Challenge your brain and try to solve this challenging puzzle in a tight parking lot full of other cars. Remember that, just like in real life, the parking lot is full of obstacles in the form of hydrants, concrete barriers and other cars. Think carefully before moving any car, because there are a couple of steps from the right decision to the point of no return. Improve your logic skills, improve your critical thinking and learn how to find a way out of the most difficult situations!

Crystal Chip Collector e (RAWRLAB, 7th Dec, $4.99) - "Crystal Chip Collector e" is a fast-paced platforming game with a neo-retro style in which the player must collect lots of microchips at high speed to complete each level before time runs out. Initially, it may seem simple, but later on, finding the fastest route becomes necessary to keep progressing.

Defend The Base: Tower Turret Shooting Range (Megame, 7th Dec, $9.99) - "Jump into the turret and fight off the raiders, gunslinger! " You are a combat turret operator who must protect our base from attack! Destroy all attackers and the level will be completed. If the battles get tough - you can upgrade your turret and increase its firepower! A beginner will quickly master the skills of aimed shooting, and a professional will be able to bring their skills to perfection and hone their weapon skills.

Dino Get Out! (Cooking And, 30th Nov, $3.99) - We welcome you to an exciting world where you will take the role of a little dinosaur with a special talent: to make amazing jumps! Your mission is to help this little buddy escape from a world full of exciting challenges. Get ready for a game full of fun and challenges! Every jump is up to you, and every choice you make brings you closer to the goal. Feel the adrenaline rush as you overcome obstacles and immerse yourself in an experience that will make you jump with excitement. An exciting platform game full of fun and challenges for all ages, we are waiting for you!

DREAMERS: A Nostalgic Adventure (PlaySys, 7th Dec, $29.99) - DREAMERS is an adventure game made for those who cherish nostalgia for video games, with the goal of rekindling the sensations and emotions experienced while playing games during the 1990s. With its calm pacing of the story, melancholic ambiance, charismatic characters, and orchestral soundtrack, the game immerses players in a vibrant low-poly, open-map setting, offering approximately 15 hours of gameplay.

Erogods: Asgard (Nelset interactive, 7th Dec, $7.30) - Odin, Thor, Loki, Bragi, Nanna and other gods are waiting for you. Your goal is to establish a romantic relationship and pass the tests. Are you ready to receive your reward?

FALL CARS – Ultimate Car Battle (GameToTop, 25th Nov, $9.99) - Buckle up for a high-octane adventure in a game that's all about speed, precision, and strategy. It's divided into two distinct regimes: Drift and the Simple Race. With 12 thrilling maps at your disposal, including two designed specifically for drift aficionados, your skills will be pushed to the limit. As you progress, the maps become increasingly intricate, testing your ability to conquer challenging obstacles.

Fearmonium (Ratalaika Games, 7th Dec, $12.99) - Fearmonium is a psychedelic metroidvania with an expressive aesthetic where suspense joins together with humor. You play as a phobia growing inside the confused mind of a teenage boy named Max. Discover a nightmarish world of his consciousness to explore. Get ready for a psychological world teeming with 2D platform exploration, memorable enemies, unique abilities, and incredible hand-drawn art. Fearmonium poses the important question of whether fear always causes irreparable harm, or whether phobia can change life for the better.

Golf Guys (QubicGames, 8th Dec, $4.99) - Grab your golf club, check the wind direction, aim well, choose the force of impact on the ball and hit it! Hurry up because no one is going to wait for you! This game is all about speed, precision and decision-making. Compete in tournament mode on random maps with different rules. Score as many points as possible by hitting the ball in the center of the target, be first in a race to hit the ball into the hole before others do, or find the best way to beat everyone in a mini-golf with various obstacles!

Hammerwatch Anniversary Edition (Maximum Games, 12th Dec, $19.99) - Return to the Dungeons of Castle Hammerwatch and Explore the Depths of Evil. Gather your heroes and prepare to delve into perilous labyrinths to defeat malicious beasts and foes. The Kingdom of Herian has been under torment since King Roland was overthrown by Blight the Horrible and his dragon army. The King’s treacherous brother, Lord Archibald, now sits on the throne as a puppet to Blight and his villainous desires. Choose between seven hero classes, each with unique capabilities and playstyles. Brave hordes of deadly creatures alone, or band together with your noblest of champions in co-op mode available both online and locally. Take on the challenges that await in three different campaigns, or build your own custom scenario. Hammerwatch Anniversary Edition beautifully remasters 2013’s original Hammerwatch in celebration of its 10th anniversary.

Hammerwatch II (Maximum Games, 12th Dec, $24.99) - Blight the Horrible and his dragon army have succeeded in the sinister plot to overthrow King Roland and bring destruction across the Kingdom of Herian. Not all is lost as hope hides deep within the sewer system, where the King’s resistance movement holds strong. On the King’s order, a select few of mighty and skilled heroes have been entrusted with defeating Blight’s dragons and restoring the Kingdom. Adventure alone or gather your party to aid King Roland’s resistance, all while helping villagers along the way. Battle beasts, finish off hordes of the undead, and face the forces of evil in this epic ode to classic ARPG.

Hammerwatch II: The Chronicles Edition (Maximum Games, 12th Dec, $39.99) - Gather your heroes and journey beyond the dungeons of Castle Hammerwatch to explore a pixelated world like never before. Chronicles Edition Includes: Hammerwatch II Base Game, Hammerwatch: Anniversary Edition Base Game, and the Anniversary Pack with 20 Additional Colors to Choose from, 2 Additional Voice Packs, 5 Additional Hero Facial Items.

Helix Jump (QubicGames, 8th Dec, $4.99) - Your ball drops like a brick through colorful helix platforms that block its descent, but if you hit a red spot, it's over! Your ball shatters to pieces and you have to start your fall all over again. Even traps platforms are no match for a fireball falling at full speed! Choose your strategy: speed up like a madman or stop and wait for your next chance to roll and jump! If you don't want to play solo, choose a multiplayer mode for up to 4 players and compete with your friends or family. Together, pick one of the three different gameplay modes with special challenges: get the highest score while avoiding getting minus points, be the first at the finish line, or go as far as you can in a limited time!

Hell Well (eastasiasoft, 13th Dec, $4.99) - Take the role of a dark sorcerer as you defend yourself against waves of angels seeking to destroy you! Presented in retro 4-tone style, Hell Well is a top-down tower defense survival game where your downfall is inevitable, but the challenge is to survive and take down as many foes as possible before your ultimate demise. Collect fallen spirits and use them to set up demonic totem-like defenses to fend off holy attackers, then upgrade abilities and increase the level of your minions to continue growing your forces across procedurally generated ruins and graveyards.

Hiveswap Friendsim (Fellow Traveller, 7th Dec, $14.99) - Hiveswap Friendsim is a quick, loosely-canonical visual novel adventure following the efforts of the unnamed protagonist (that’s you! ) to survive and maybe even thrive on the harsh surface of ALTERNIA.

Make it! Takoyaki (SAT-BOX, 30th Nov, $3.00) - Let's make takoyaki on the Nintendo Switch™! Use your utensils well to make delicious takoyaki! Share Joy-Con™ and play with up to 4 players! Reach for the ultimate high score!

Make Way (Secret Mode, 4th Dec, $14.99) - Make Way is classic, top-down, multiplayer racing shifted up multiple gears. Grab track pieces from a pick n mix menu and snap them together to build your first course. Dodge hazards, unleash weaponry, and avoid falling off the edge in a chaotic rush to the finish line, then bolt on new track pieces for the next round. Scrap across ever-growing courses with increasingly perilous features until a winner is crowned before starting over with a brand-new course.

Mob Control (QubicGames, 8th Dec, $4.99) - Experience the strangely satisfying thrill of watching your mob multiply as you aim and shoot at the gates. Witness your army grow to massive proportions! Strategically deploy your mighty champions to break through enemy mobs and reach their bases. Choose the best combo to win! Use the special elements in the levels, such as speed boosts, multipliers, moving gates, and many more. Defend, conquer and rise to victory in this epic tower defense showdown! If you need some help, you can invite a friend to play together in local multiplayer mode! Prepare for battle, devise a strategy together and fire your mobs from TWO cannons to triumph!

Nessy The Robot (Nami Tentou, 7th Dec, $9.99) - Nessy The Robot is a platformer game designed for the 8bit generation. Where you play as Nessy, a little controller-themed robot, on a quest to stop his home, Pixel Park, from total destruction. Fight your way through zombified robots, slime creatures, and a multitude of other enemies & bosses, as well as a plethora of levels, secrets & easter eggs to discover, collectible gems to. . . well. . . collect, as well as characters & dogs to talk to.

Official Spacefarer Card Game (SPACEFARER, 1st Dec, $4.99) - Introducing the Official Spacefarer Card Game! Featuring decks from Spacefarer games, including The Dawning Clocks of Time, amazin' George, Jacob's Quest, SHIMAZU and amazin' Mage, battle against AI with a traditional elemental based team.

Pesterquest (Fellow Traveller, 7th Dec, $14.99) - Part Two of the MSPA Reader Saga. Embark on a quest of epic importance in Pesterquest, a grimsical episodic visual novel adventure set in the darkly funny Homestuck / Hiveswap universe. Canon is looking a little messy, and it’s probably all your fault. Continue your visual novel adventure through the world of Homestuck! Insert yourself into the lives of beloved characters! Get dinner at Olive Garden! Over 14 volumes, you'll dive deeper into Homestuck lore and reconnect with up to 20 familiar friends in all-new stories about Homstuck’s classic cast of characters, both extra and terrestrial.

Pestersim (Fellow Traveller, 7th Dec, $23.99) - The complete MSPA Reader Saga with all 32 volumes included. Embark on a quest of epic importance in this compilation of both parts of the visual novel adventure set in the darkly funny Homestuck / Hiveswap universe, created by American author and artist Andrew Hussie. Experience the friend-finding escapades of MSPA Reader as you first crash land on Alternia amongst the cast of the Hiveswap point and click adventure series and then bounce between Earth and Alternia reconnecting with classic characters from the Homestuck webcomic.

Stone Age (HUNTERS, 6th Dec, $2.23) - Stone Age is a 2D action game. Control a primitive man and command your companions to gather fruits and vegetables and hunt animals. If the level goes up, the primitive man will power up. Weapons will gradually increase. Increase the number of friends, defeat strong enemies, and develop the village!

SUNSOFT Mahjong Solitaire -Shanghai LEGEND- (Sunsoft, 7th Dec, $17.99) - Shanghai, the undisputed king of puzzle games for over 30 years, makes a triumphant return! In this addictive puzzle game, you must match two tiles at a time with the same design to remove them from the arranged stack. New Puzzle Stacks For the First Time in Fifteen Years From beginner-level stacks to the most challenging stacks in Shanghai history, this definitive edition can be enjoyed by puzzlers of all skill levels. It's been 5 years since the last Shanghai game, and Shanghai Legend comes packed with over 300 levels! That's a Shanghai record!

TEVI (PM Studios, 30th Nov, $34.99) - Embark on an epic action adventure as you slash, dash, and combo your way through a sprawling land scarred by conflict. Explore and uncover hidden secrets. Customize your build to triumph in spectacular boss fights. Experience a tale of mystery, magic, and mayhem in TEVI, a bullet hell Metroidvania!

The Ramsey (IKINA, 30th Nov, $17.99) - The Ramsey is a 2D platformer with cute squirrel characters living on the planet Chipmars, comprised of six huge islands. Players can explore various areas by solving mazes and puzzles using the Cotton Gun, a special weapon wielded by the playable squirrel Ramsey that makes objects float in the air. Ramsey came to the Earth aboard a Space Running Wheel from the Chipmars from faraway across the space, and now shares tales of his adventures back home with his hamster friend, Cheese. Climate change caused by the greed of the evil inventor rendered all of the Chipmars near inhospitable to the native rodent population. Find out how Ramsey fought this catastrophe, and why he came to the Earth.

The Smurfs: Colorful Stories (RedDeer, 8th Dec, $11.99) - Welcome to The Smurfs: Colorful Stories, a place where your creativity and imagination lead to creating unique tales. Visit their village like you are one of them and experience amazing adventures - Smurfs can’t wait to meet you! You don’t have to worry you will miss your favourite Smurfette or Grouchy Smurf. They all gathered here, so you can get to know each one of them, while they tell you their stories. Just relax and take a look at what they have prepared for you. In order to make every story personal, the game offers a lot of tools to choose from. You decide what color, brush size, or tool type to use. Try to mix different options to achieve a surprising effect.

Thy Creature (MazM, 30th Nov, $19.99) - Open the path of puzzles, survive bullet hell, fight the monsters! Climb up the tower to reach your destiny. In the dark Gothic-style tower, lives countless monsters. The grotesque monsters feed on people’s memories. You never know when to expect them! The player must overcome all challenges to reach the top of the tower. You can find the clues on how to reach the top from the monsters and isolated residents. Tell us, will you fight to reveal the truth or run away from it?

Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion Remastered (Nightdive Studios, 30th Nov, $29.99) - Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion Remastered is a faithful restoration of the classic first-person shooter originally released in 2000, upgraded through Nightdive Studios’ proprietary KEX Engine for play on modern gaming devices with high-definition resolution and framerate. It joins Nightdive Studios and Universal Games’ popular Turok and Turok 2: Seeds of Evil remasters, capping off the trilogy. Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion Remastered features upgraded gameplay, high-resolution textures, enhanced lighting and rendering, and modernized controls.

Turok Trilogy Bundle (Nightdive Studios, 30th Nov, $59.99) - Turok is back and no dinosaur is safe! When it was first released in 1997, Turok introduced gamers to a world teeming with cunning enemies, traps, puzzles and deadly weapons all within a vast 3D environment ready to explore. Now the classic game has been restored and enhanced with a new visual engine and exciting new features to sink your teeth into!

Vege Bubble Shoot (Baltoro Games, 8th Dec, $9.99) - Step into the enchanting world of Vege Bubble Shot, a colourful and addictive puzzle game that will captivate your gaming senses. Dive into a fruity adventure where you'll use your strategic skills to save a delightful vegetable garden from pesky intruders and become a puzzle master!

Witch’s Potion: Water Sort Puzzle (SILVERSTAR, 30th Nov, $4.99) - With an ultra-simple rule and control! This is a puzzle game where you switch the water in the bottles to match the colors. Seems easy but hard? Looks hard but easy! A total of 1,000 brain-stimulating challenges for you. Perfect for your spare time, but once you start, you can't stop!?

Word Space (Webnetic, 30th Nov, $2.00) - Guess the word before you lose all the petals from the sunflower. Go through 50+ levels and complete them all to learn new words and phrases.

World War: D-Day PART TWO (TROOOZE, 30th Nov, $14.99) - The most famous D-Day Normandy landings in history (Operation Overlord) begin. Part 4 of "World War: Prologue"&"World War: Combat Guardian"&"World War: D-Day PART ONE" In Operation Overlord, the airborne forces are in action this time! It is a solo single player / FPS game set in World War II, favored by military enthusiasts. Be a hero on a battlefield full of gunfire and blood!

XIIZEAL (TriangleService, 7th Dec, $15.00) - Graphics that embrace the elaborate pixel art techniques of the 1990s. Newly recorded commentary that offers a glimpse into the world facing an indie game developer 20 years ago.

Xuan Yuan Sword: Mists Beyond the Mountains (eastasiasoft, 8th Dec, $14.99) - Popular and award-winning Chinese RPG Xuan Yuan Sword: Mists Beyond the Mountains arrives on new platforms! Eastern and Western worlds collide in an epic tale spanning Eurasia, Arabia, Francia and China. Embark on a long journey to locate the Invincible Arts of War as you take the role of Septem, a Frankish Knight unwittingly drawn into the power struggle between disparate cultures. Xuan Yuan Sword: Mists Beyond the Mountains presents its narrative using mythological and historically-inspired architectural styles, garb, cuisine and customs, blended with traditional turn-based RPG mechanics and HD hand-painted sprites.

Yukar From The Abyss (Loca, 10th Dec, $24.99) - Outside of our human world, there is another, Kamuy Mosir, the home of the Gods. When the Gods descend to the human world, they transform themselves into animals and plants, sometimes bringing blessings and other times disaster. Some Gods decide to take human form and make contact with us. In the present age, when people have long forgotten that the Gods exist, and are a part of our daily lives, a young girl has an encounter with one. Our protagonist, tired and disillusioned with her busy life in Tokyo, decides to slow down and moves to Hokkaido for a fresh start.

Zumaji Delux (Max Interactive Studio, 11th Dec, $9.99) - Your mission is to unravel the secrets hidden within these temples, utilizing your skills to navigate treacherous challenges. Employ your mystical turtle idol to launch magical balls, forming matches of three or more to obliterate the perilous chain before it reaches the coveted golden temple. Traverse through a multitude of temples, strategically creating massive combos and unlocking special bonuses to aid your progress. Quick thinking and precise aiming are essential in this dynamic puzzle adventure, where hesitation could spell your demise.

So that's your lot for this week's North American Nintendo Download. Go on, be a sport and vote in the poll above, then comment below with your hot picks!