The latest Nintendo Download update for North America has arrived, and it's bringing new games galore to the eShop in your region. As always, be sure to drop a vote in our poll and comment down below with your potential picks for the week. Enjoy!

Switch eShop - New Releases



100 Demon Fantasia (Elushis, 24th Dec, $9.99) - The main characters, two shrine maiden sisters named "Kaguya" and "Setsuna," were living a peaceful life. However, their life changes dramatically when the seal of a powerful demon clan is broken. This demon clan was once a ferocious family that devoured most of humanity. With their revival, humanity faces a crisis. They are trying to eradicate almost all of humanity. Only "Kaguya" and "Setsuna," who possess the power of the seal, can reseal them. The fate of humanity lies in the hands of these sisters. Can they indeed save humanity!?

20 Minutes Till Dawn (indienova, 21st Dec, $4.99) - 20 Minutes Till Dawn is a survival rogue-lite where endless hordes of creatures lurk from the dark. Craft an array of overpowering builds and eradicate waves of Lovecraftian nightmares. Will you be able to survive the night? Face an onslaught of endless hordes and outlast the night in 20 Minutes Till Dawn. Create dynamic builds from a variety of weapons, runes, and special abilities in order to survive for 20 minutes. Are you strong enough to see daylight once again, or will you allow the creatures of the night to consume you? Ignite monsters with every pump of your shotgun, rain lighting down from the heavens, or control magic spears to pierce your enemies! How you confront the hordes is your choice alone.

3in1 Game Collection: Backgammon + Checkers + Mills (TREVA, 25th Dec, $19.99) - The popular board game classics for two players are ideal for grey rainy days, cosy game evenings or simply as a pastime. If you don't have a game partner, you can play challenging games against artificial intelligence. An entertaining collection of games for all ages!

Aery – Calm Mind 4 (EpiXR Games, 21st Dec, $9.99) - You jump into the role of a little bird, exploring beautiful landscapes and collecting magical crystals that mark certain landscapes. Because there are no enemies or any other danger in this game you will be able to lean back and enjoy the scenery and the sensation of flying. It is a great game for relaxing and calming down after an exhausting day full of hassle. Of course, you can always select the level that you feel helps most to relax yourself. Most levels can be finished quite quickly so that you can freely choose to spend time exploring the environment but you don’t have to stay for too long if you are just looking for a short moment of peace and enjoyment.

Airport (Run-Down Games, 18th Dec, $9.99) - Airport is a perfect party game, or a challenge to play alone. Each level is a beautiful and intricate clockwork machine, waiting for its players. Up to four players can team up and control the airport together, or you can play solo and see how good you are

All I Want for Christmas are Subgames CE (Ocean Media, 18th Dec, $9.99) - This festive Christmas extravaganza brings a sleigh-load of merry subgames, including Find the Difference tasks that'll captivate you, cozy Jigsaw puzzles to complete, and joyful Paint sessions for crafting holiday masterpieces. Engage your brain with cheery Crossword riddles, test your memory with snowman pairs in the Memory game, and challenge your wordplay with festive Word Guess tasks.

All of Us Are Dead (IKINAGAMES, 14th Dec, $19.99) - Experience the struggles of ordinary students as they juggle extraordinary challenges. Join the jocks as they face overwhelming odds while fighting for their survival. Be wary of the terror that lies within the school for zombies were not the worst of their troubles. See how each and every one survives in their own, unique way.

Aquarium Land: Puppy Edition (QubicGames, 23rd Dec, $5.99) - Discover amazing places filled with a wide variety of beautiful animals. Discover huge and legendary creatures to attract more visitors. There is a customer for every sea animal, big or tiny, all you have to do is fish with attitude! Invest in your aquarium shop and explore the sea world like a real fishy tycoon! The more money you earn, the more upgrades and aquariums you can get!

Arcade Archives AERO FIGHTERS (HAMSTER, 14th Dec, $7.99) - "AERO FIGHTERS" is a shooter released by VIDEO SYSTEM in 1992. Major cities around the world are occupied by someone, and the United Nations desperately tries to put up a defence line, but there is nothing they can do in the face of the enemy's overwhelming military power. However, eight warriors from all over the world stood up here. Each of them, of their own will, boarded a fighter jet and took to the skies for their own purposes.

ASMR Slicing: Complete Edition (QubicGames, 23rd Dec, $6.99) - Choose your favorite cutting tool no matter if it's a playing card, flosser or just a simple kitchen knife. Just cut, cut, cut and experience those satisfying ASMR sounds! Slice a variety of colorful objects made of kinetic sand in the shapes of food, toys, buildings, everyday objects and ordinary cubes or blocks!

Astro Miner: Complete Edition (QubicGames, 23rd Dec, $6.99) - Fly to extraordinary planets with different terrains and start mining valuable minerals to sell them in your base. Create corridors to reach stacks of crystals, or do it your own way and mine wherever you like with the help of dynamites. Hire workers and build an auto-miner machine to speed up your work.

Backroom: Constructions (Marginalact, 21st Dec, $9.99) - You were working in a secret laboratory, and during one of the experiments you entered a strange yellow room. Walking around a little, you realize that you cannot find a way out. Congratulations, you made it to Bekrum. Inside, you saw an ax on the floor and felt a strange urge to build something. You chopped down a wooden column nearby and began to create a wall. At some point, you felt the presence of another being. It was a small, helpless creature, but since you had not eaten anything for several days, you killed it with an axe. You were completely alone in this limited space. but when you built the first room - a door appeared and you could go to another space. You have moved to level 1.

Bowling Fever (Baltoro Minis, 25th Dec, $9.99) - Immerse yourself in the world of bowling with Bowling Fever! Test your skills in countless game modes, visit amazingly realistic 3D locations, play fantastic mini-games and discover dozens of new bowling balls and pins! Need a hand? Various power-ups and boosts will help you to meet the challenges. A bowling game has never been this exciting!

Cape’s Escape Game 6th Room (AlignmentSharp, 21st Dec, $9.80) - The Main Character is on vacation.

Since he came all this way, he decides to check out a shrine festival nearby. But, he arrives only to find a great trial (Cow) awaiting him. This time, the Main Character needs to escape from a shrine festival.

Cow got the festival ready all by himself, so he’s to blame for everything.

Christmas Bubble Puzzle (RuWaMo, 22nd Dec, $9.99) - Dive into the festive world of "Christmas Bubble Puzzle," a delightful and captivating game that blends the excitement of bubble-popping challenges with the joy of the holiday season. Immerse yourself in a winter wonderland filled with cheerful decorations, snowflakes, and charming characters.

Classic Games Collection Vol.1 Holiday Edition (Baltoro Minis, 25th Dec, $5.49) - Welcome to the "Classic Games Collection Vol.1"! We have chosen the five most beloved puzzle games and bundled them together! You can play them either against the AI or against a friend (on the same console). Fill your tea breaks with some brain stimulation!

Cleaning Queens (Silesia Games, 21st Dec, $5.99) - When life starts feeling muddy and messy, it’s CLEANING time. And that’s what our heroine, Ana, did! She found herself falling down into a pit of misfortune! First, she lost her job, then she couldn’t find a new one, and if that wasn’t enough – her boyfriend left her! Everything seemed hopeless for our girl Ana, but who can blame her? There wasn’t a single thing in her future that seemed clear to her… but luckily… sometimes the secret of happiness is having low expectations. Fate brought Ana a cleaning service advertisement right in front of her, and she decided to go for it.

Cooking Tycoons – 3 in 1 Bundle Complete Edition (Baltoro Games, 25th Dec, $19.99) - This bundle includes base game and Food Truck Tycoon Multiplayer Mode, Burger Chef Tycoon Multiplayer Mode, Pizza Bar Tycoon New Levels #1, Pizza Bar Tycoon New Levels #2, Burger Chef Tycoon New Levels #1, Burger Chef Tycoon New Levels #2, Food Truck Tycoon New Levels #1 and Pizza Bar Tycoon Multiplayer Mode.

Courageous Reasoning Nori 4 Crossing Sea Street 4 (HERO GAME, 21st Dec, $1.50) - New friends join you, and the battle for courage begins.

Cute Critters Pet Kitty (Max Interactive Studio, 24th Dec, $5.99) - Welcome to the enchanting realm of Kitty, where endearing squishy critters become your delightful virtual companions! Immerse yourself in the pure joy of hatching surprise eggs, unveiling an array of irresistibly cute baby Pets. Shower them with love and care, attend to their every need, and relish the heartwarming spectacle of watching these charming creatures grow. Amp up the excitement by merging Pets to discover new, even fluffier friends—all within the snug confines of their cozy home, enriched with an array of entertaining mini-games!

Dani and Evan: Dinosaur books (Cooking & Publishing, 21st Dec, $5.99) - Discover new adventures with dinosaurs in Dani and Evan: Dinosaur books. These young dinosaur explorers will help us read in a totally different way

Deadly Days + Orbital Bullet Bundle (Assemble Entertainment, 22nd Dec, $34.99) - Orbital Bullet is a fast paced 360° action-platformer with rogue-lite elements, where all actions take place in a circular pattern. Fight your way through a variety of procedural planets and use body modifications, crafting, upgrades and heavy weaponry. In order to survive Deadly Days' zombie madness, you have to manage and protect a group of survivors and help them to stop the catastrophe. Discover and use a large number of wild and crazy objects, even wilder and crazier survivors, special abilities, and deadly weapons.

DIY Paper Doll: Complete Edition (QubicGames, 23rd Dec, $6.99) - Unleash your imagination and beautify your doll's look with a wide variety of clothes options, accessories, hairstyles, and makeup products!

Drawing Carnival: Complete Edition (QubicGames, 23rd Dec, $6.99) - Grab your neon markers, spray paints, stick-on diamonds or glitter powder and use them to create amazing masterpieces! Divide your favorite portrait or any painting into four parts. Choose what you're going to paint with, decide which colors you're going to use, create a perfect image and put the painting in a frame to sell it!

Dungeon Defence Simulator 2024 (SimulaMaker, 22nd Dec, $14.99) - Embark on an epic journey into the depths of a pixelated realm in our thrilling 2D dungeon defense game! Your mission: protect your sacred dungeon from relentless invaders who seek to plunder its treasures. Arm yourself with an arsenal of powerful weapons and assemble a formidable army of monsters to repel the onslaught.

EGGCONSOLE HYDLIDE PC-8801 (D4 Enterprise, 21st Dec, $6.49) - An active role-playing game released by T&E SOFT in 1984. Players switch between attack and defense modes as they fight monsters by slamming Jim into them. This game is a pioneer of the Japanede PC fantasy RPGs of the 1980's. It is a monster title that reigned at the top of the popularity rankings in PC game magazines for a long time, with its diverse and beautifully composed fields, including plains, castles, churches, and labyrinths.

Escape From The Island (Nerd Games, 16th Dec, $9.99) - After a terrible shipwreck, Percy finds himself stranded on a mysterious island teeming with hostile creatures. Still devastated by his situation and tormented by fragmented memories, he must undertake various tasks to ensure his survival and search for a way to escape from this dangerous island, which is infested by a mysterious infection that affects him every moment. To increase his despair in this adventure, Percy loses his vitality every minute until he finds the cure. Try to survive this perilous adventure of Percy in both the story mode and the survival mode.

Fashion World (Baltoro Games, 25th Dec, $5.99) - Welcome to glamorous "Fashion World," where style meets puzzle in a dazzling arcade adventure! If you've got a flair for fashion and a passion for puzzles, "Fashion World" is your runway to shine. Transform into a chic stylist aiming to capture the most fabulous outfits and become a celebrated fashion photographer. - 80 levels of fashionable fun! - Create stunning looks with countless combinations of costumes, accessories, and scenic backdrops! - Capture your creations in Photo Mode! - Strive for perfection with the three-star rating system, boosting your game's replay value. - Designed for fashion lovers of all ages!

Freddi Fish 4: The Case of The Hogfish Rustlers of Briny Gulch (UFO Interactive, 21st Dec, $14.99) - Cousin Calico's prize-winning hogfish have been fiendishly fishnapped by some rowdy hogfish rustlers! Always the brave adventurers, Freddi and Luther offer to find the rustlers' secret hideout, rescue the hogfish, and wrangle those rambunctious rustlers. You can help Freddi and Luther bring justice back to Briny Gulch as you explore exciting Wild West locations, investigate captivating clues and meet adventurous new characters, like Cousin Calico, Sheriff Shrimp, Sahara Slim, and Eight Finger Phil. Most are helpful "good guys," but every good Western needs a "bad guy," or two..

Growth (Assemble Entertainment, 21st Dec, $9.99) - Growth is a cozy, hex grid based soft-strategy game. Explore and populate a procedurally generated world by utilizing the unique abilities of animals. Growth blends the beauty of cozy exploration with challenging navigation around obstacles such as mountains and rivers to populate fertile soil, transforming barren landscapes into lush forests, meadows, and more. Experience an unforgettable mix of discovery and strategy. Start growing your own idyllic landscape

Hard Racing: Stunt Car Driving (Nikita Alexeevich, 24th Dec, $4.99) - Hard Racing is a 3D drift racing offline game. Created in the best traditions of old-school car tuning games and motorsport simulators. Features maximum realism of physics and car tuning. Customize legendary cars and thrilling tracks. Drive your customized car in short runs with cool rivals. Be an ace

Hole io: Red Planet Edition (QubicGames, 24th Dec, $5.99) - Show who is the biggest black hole in the universe! Choose your favourite skin, eat, grow and stay alive. Compete in multiplayer mode with up to 4 players or eat it all by yourself.

Japan Train Models – JR West Edition (G-mode, 14th Dec, $13.99) - Japan Train Models, a game that lets you enjoy trains in its entirety, is now available with trains of JR West! There are three modes to play: Pazzle mode, Layout mode, and Encyclopedia mode! You can enjoy the fascination of trains as much as you want.

Kebab Bar Tycoon (Baltoro Games, 25th Dec, $5.99) - Embrace the sizzle of the grill as your new symphony in "Kebab Bar Tycoon". With 60 diverse levels serving as your playground, you'll orchestrate a ballet of skewers, veggies, and spices, crafting the perfect kebab. Enjoy the enhanced graphics and animations that bring your culinary conquests to life.

Lacuna + Encodya Bundle (Assemble Entertainment, 22nd Dec, $44.99) - The sci-fi detective adventure Lacuna meets the cyberpunk world of Encodya

Light-It Up (QubicGames, 25th Dec, $4.99) - In this big, dark world, you're a little stickman with a huge mission. Get ready to ignite the excitement and light your way through an epic adventure! Light up each figure, bringing it to life with vibrant colors. Get ready to test your reflexes and agility as you navigate through this colorful world of shapes and light!

Midnight Drifter-Drift Racing Car Racing Driving Simulator - PREMIUM EDITION (Erlano, 23rd Dec, $4.99) - Experience an adrenaline-fueled race like never before! This exclusive bundle not only boosts the excitement with intense action but also maximizes your earnings. Explore a plethora of opportunities with a diverse car selection, extensive tuning choices, and lifelike physics. Level up your drifting prowess, accumulate substantial in-game currency, and establish your dominance as a street legend. Now, you can unleash the potential with DLC Pack, amassing resources and unlocking fresh avenues for an authentically immersive gaming journey.

Military Combat Shooter Desert War (Halva Studio, 22nd Dec, $6.99) - Immerse yourself in the heart of intense action with "Military Combat Shooter Desert War" an adrenaline-pumping action shooter that thrusts players into the heart of a war-torn desert city. As a skilled soldier, you'll navigate through a dynamic and ever-changing battlefield, engaging in a series of tactical missions and tasks that will test your strategic prowess and marksmanship

Milk Seller (GAME NACIONAL, 23rd Dec, $9.99) - Immerse yourself in a delightfully captivating farming game. Get ready to earn a fortune by selling the freshest milk while building your empire. Achieving this goal is a journey in itself. Expand your herd with new cows, implement strategic genetic enhancements, and ensure they're well-fed. Your path to prosperity lies in the sound of every 'moo' as you transform your farm into a thriving business.

Moorhuhn Invasion – Crazy Chicken Invasion (Higgs Games, 22nd Dec, $6.99) - Help! The invasion of alien Moorhuhn chickens has begun! Chicken aliens have been watching us from the depths of space. Now they have come to establish their base and take everything that is not nailed down: trees, cows, mountains, grouse... But we are prepared! Many hidden extras for our defense will give the aliens a hard time and even their superior technology won't be able to save them when we strike back with our shotgun...

My Bakery Empire (QubicGames, 25th Dec, $7.99) - Learn how to bake delicious, mouth-watering desserts like cupcakes, smoothies, donuts and cakes! With your assistance as a cake maker, Lizzie will become the most talented pastry chef ever! Take specific orders from customers and serve them with a smile. Make sure they get what they asked for, whether it’s cookies with pink frosting and sprinkles, donuts with colored glaze, or rainbow cakes! You’ll LOVE this tasty bakery story game, and here’s a little warning - it will make you hungry!

My Child Lebensborn Remastered (Sarepta Studio, 20th Dec, $9.99) - Help your child, in a story-driven nurture game based on true events. You adopt a young Lebensborn child in Norway after WW2, but parenting will be hard as your child grows up in a hostile and hateful environment. See a different side of the war, inspired by the true stories of the Lebensborn children. Discover how hatred of our enemies continues to create victims, even after victory. Discover their past and support them in the present. You must balance your time and resources to provide for your child. You will find answers to the hard questions; about their history, the hatred, bullying, and the passing of blame. Can you help Klaus/Karin cope with the heavy inheritance of the German occupation, so they will find their place in a country that is celebrating its freedom? You can make a difference.

My Life: Farm Vet (TREVA, 25th Dec, $29.99) - Your job as a passionate vet is to examine sick farm animals, make the right diagnosis, treat them accordingly and nurse them back to health. Build up trust with the small and large two- and four-legged friends so that they soon feel better again. Your help is called for on the farm!

My Lovely Dog Adventure (EpiXR, 21st Dec, $9.99) - In My Lovely Dog Adventure you play as a little dog that discovers the world on its mission to find its friend. Travel the world as a little Corgi! You wander mysterious and different landscapes in search of your beloved friend, collecting shiny crystals on the way. Find out what caused the petrification of the humans and find a way to undo the curse that befell them! This is a short emotional story-driven exploration game that will keep you interested with an immersive story and stunning environments. What to expect: - Exploration - An emotional story - Collecting crystals - Beautiful landscapes

Mystery Solving! BrainQuiz (TT, 21st Dec, $8.99) - Includes many brain training quizzes that can be solved by flexing your brain! Is the answer you got from your quick glance really the correct one? The true answer is always hidden in the illustration! Please observe carefully without any preconceived notions! Don't worry if you struggle with difficult or tricky problems! We will support you with our hint function.

Nothing to Declare (FlyingSquirrelGames, 25th Dec, $4.99) - On the 50th Anniversary of the EU Customs Union, the Malta Customs Administration proudly presents ‘Nothing to Declare’ video game to help you understand and appreciate the daily work carried out by the EU Customs Administrations to promote legitimate trade while protecting EU citizens.

ONE. (ARES, 22nd Dec, $69.99) - What tied me to this world 1998, winter. I was just a regular student until another world was born in me. Like softly falling snow, it blanketed and began to bury my everyday life. It was only then that I realized. . . That there were certain things in my life that never changed. The same familiar scenery. The warmth of the one I loved, who filled me with a joy I never noticed. Their existence tied me to this world. It was when I first started to want these bonds, to want that special someone, that time began to pass, and sunlight caused the season to really shine. When it did, which world was I standing in, and who was holding my hand? The pioneering nakige that made a generation cry. . . Legendary visual novel is back and better than ever with updated art, animations, and features!

Pajama Sam 3: You Are What You Eat From Your Head To Your Feet (UFO Interactive, 21st Dec, $14.99) - Pajama Sam chases down some snickering cookies, only to find himself in the midst of a food squabble! The fats and the sweets are taking over Mop Top Island and an emergency peace conference has been called, but four of the delegates are missing! Now, it's your turn to spring into action to help Pajama Sam find the missing delegates, put a stop to the sticky quarrels, bring peace to Mop Top Island, and still make it home in time for dinner

Paper io 2: Variety Pack (24th Dec, $5.99) - Paint the map in your own color, eliminate your opponents, get the highest score and take over the Paper io world. Compete in a fierce battle and become a champion!

Party Friends (Revulo, 24th Dec, $7.99) - From the charming Farm to the icy thrills of the Winter Resort, and from the sun-soaked Beach to the enchanting depths of the Forest, get ready for a whirlwind of fun, laughter, and competition! Grab your friends and family because Party Friends supports both single-player and multiplayer modes for up to 4 players. Challenge your loved ones in friendly competitions that will have you laughing, strategizing, and celebrating victory together. Easy-to-learn gameplay ensures that everyone can join in on the fun, making it an excellent addition to any social event. Plus, the stunning, colorful visuals will leave a lasting impression on players of all ages.

Piyokoro (Inbility, 14th Dec, $8.99) - It's a simple game where you draw your favorite shapes on the screen and aim for the goal. There are various floors and gimmicks on the stage, and the characters are not only chicks, but also sparrows, penguins, etc. There are so many characters with different sizes and characteristics that it's fun to watch! It's fun to roll! It's a game.

Pocket Foosball (Baltoro Minis, 25th Dec, $5.99) - Slide into a world of tabletop football, crafted for the Nintendo Switch experience. Whether you're waiting for your teams next match or chilling at home, the thrill of the foosball table is just a Joy-Con slide away. Pick from a set of designed tables, player figurines and balls to match your mood. Opt for 3 or 4-row grid layouts, tailoring the challenge to your skill level. Solo play? No problem. Got a friend? Even better! Dive into head-to-head battles on a shared screen. Track your progression, snag those coveted trophies, and lay down the gauntlet as the Pocket Foosball maestro everyone's talking about. Joy-Cons ready? Let's bring that tabletop action to life!

Pocket Quest (QubicGames, 25th Dec, $7.99) - Welcome to the captivating and dangerous world of violence and darkness. Take on the role of a Hunter, Warrior or Warlock, choose your gender, grab your weapons, then swap and match gems to win the battle! Traverse through impoverished towns, vast oceans, dark mines, dense forests, and other undiscovered places. Fight a variety of enemies from tame rats and boars to giant orcs and trolls. Earn loot from your travels and deck your hero with legendary weapons and armor! Match the gems with your strategy and attack! Combine multiple gems and skulls in one turn to unleash devastating combos on your foes!

Poppy Playtime: Chapter 1 (Mob Entertainment, 25th Dec, $4.99) - You must stay alive in this horror/puzzle adventure. Try to survive the vengeful toys waiting for you in the abandoned toy factory. Use your GrabPack to hack electrical circuits or nab items from afar. Explore the mysterious facility… and don’t get caught

Princess Puzzle Adventure (RuWaMo, 20th Dec, $9.99) - Embark on a royal journey with "Princess Puzzle Adventure," a captivating jigsaw puzzle game that brings the magic of fairy tales to life. Immerse yourself in the enchanting world of princesses, castles, and fantastical landscapes as you piece together intricate puzzles with stunning imagery. Featuring a diverse collection of princess-themed puzzles, this game offers a delightful challenge for puzzle enthusiasts and fans of all things regal. The beautiful artwork and attention to detail make each puzzle a visual masterpiece, capturing the elegance and grace of princess life. As you progress through the game, unlock new chapters and unveil the captivating stories behind each image with over 40 levels! With its user-friendly interface and adjustable difficulty levels, "Princess Puzzle Adventure" is suitable for players of all ages.

Quake + Quake II Enhanced Bundle (Bethesda, 18th Dec, $14.99) - Play the authentic, updated and visually enhanced versions of Quake and Quake II, and experience the ground-breaking first-person shooters that inspire today's retro-style FPS games. Also included are brand new expansions, online multiplayer PvP, online co-op, and more.

Ravva and the Phantom Library (eastasiasoft, 20th Dec, $9.99) - Take the role young summoner apprentice Ravva and call upon 4 unique companions as you attempt to escape the nightmarish Phantom Library! In this retro side-scrolling platformer, you can enter the world of haunted books in any order you choose and defeat each book’s master before facing the one who controls the library. You can also reenter books you’ve cleared to discover new secrets and complete stages beyond just beating the boss, which could even unlock a special ending for the most dedicated summoners! Inspired by 8-bit genre classics, Ravva and the Phantom Library combines clever level design with vibrant pixel art and precise controls to pay homage to those inspirations while offering a fresh new experience.

Reef Escape (Rochester Institute of Technology MAGIC Spell Studios, 14th Dec, $14.99) - Being a worm is not easy in this side-scrolling adventure. After having escaped from the fisherman’s bait can, you plummet down into the reef. There you must make your way out while traveling in a breathable air bubble. Avoid obstacles and explore each level with care since there are hidden items that are essential to get to freedom

Roman Empire Simulator (DEMENCI, 12th Jan, $14.99) - Journey back to the zenith of civilization in Roman Empire Simulator. Set amidst the grandeur and complexity of ancient Rome, this game masterfully blends Tower Defense mechanics with intricate war strategy elements, offering a gaming experience that's both immersive and intellectually challenging.

Santa’s World (EntwicklerX, 21st Dec, $2.99) - Santa's World is a jump'n run Christmas game inspired by classic platform games. The goal is to find the three lost Christmas gifts and go to the next level while collecting items.

Sherlock Holmes – The Hunt for Moriarty (TREVA, 25th Dec, $19.99) - In this action-packed platformer, the famous detective Sherlock Holmes is in pursuit of his criminal nemesis Professor Moriarty, who has pulled off a spectacular diamond heist together with his accomplices. The wild chase leads through chic and seedy corners of London, the Baskerville manor house in Dartmoor and the catacombs in Paris. At the end, Sherlock faces his final opponent Moriarty at the famous Reichenbach Falls.

Sketch Personality Test (TT, 21st Dec, $8.99) - Simple drawing reveals the hidden you… An unique personality test! By drawing a face on a heart, ... you maybe find out your attitude towards the person whom you love?

SokoWinter (QUByte Interactive, 21st Dec, $4.99) - SokoWinter is a puzzle game with slippery floors. You will have the opportunity to get to know one of the curious hobbies of four stylish penguins: pushing large ice cubes. Why do they like this activity so much? Well, that we don't know, as our knowledge of penguins is limited. . .

Space Papers: Planet’s Border (QubicGames, 25th Dec, $7.99) - Become the best police officer of the intergalactic patrol, watch over the planet's border and protect the galaxy. Analyze papers from all types of aliens and check their luggage! Parasites are the main galactic threat and will do anything for universal domination. How good are you at identifying them? Remember that the goal is to keep the galactic airport's security and find criminal parasites to arrest them! Your main objective is to check the traveler's passports and discover dangerous objects they can use, like bananas... THAT'S RIGHT, BANANAS!! Our lives depend on checking the aliens' papers, X-rays and luggage! The more enemies you find on the planet's border, the more money you'll get to upgrade your equipment.

Stellar Interface + Sudoku Zenkai (ImaginationOverflow, 21st Dec, $17.99) - Explore the randomly generated galaxy and destroy all the galactic overlords. Solve Sudokus with your friends!

Tanuki Sunset (Rewind, 24th Dec, $16.99) - Grab Your Longboard and Race to the Top! Meet Tanuki, a rad longboarding raccoon from Sunset Island. They may just be a raccoon, but they’re a raccoon with a dream — to land on the cover of FISH, the #1 longboarding magazine in the world! Master the longboard as you drift through stunning mountain ranges, swerve through bustling city streets, and board along the sandy beaches of Sunset Island. Train Tanuki to perform epic tricks, from jumping off ramps to longboarding backwards. Sounds easy, right? Well, it is… if you can do it all while avoiding cars, trucks, and unexpectedly sharp corners. And don’t forget to feed him! Raccoons are hungry trash pandas after all.

Terra Nil (Devolver Digital, 18th Dec, $24.99) - Terra Nil is a game about transforming a barren, lifeless landscape into a thriving, vibrant ecosystem. Turn dead soil into fertile grassland, clean polluted oceans, plant sprawling forests, and create the ideal habitat for animals to call home. Then recycle your buildings and leave no trace that you were there. Reclaim the wasteland.

The Artist Colors (Cooking & Publishing, 21st Dec, $3.99) - Can you imagine a book that is like a magical journey through art and colors for the little ones at home? This interactive book is the perfect mix of fun, learning and relaxation. Poems about famous painters and main colors, narrated in English and Spanish, will take the little ones into a world of creativity and knowledge.

The Rumble Fish + (3goo, 20th Dec. $7.99) - The Rumble Fish, a game developed in 2004 by DIMPS, renown for its smooth animation and deep game mechanics, has returned as The Rumble Fish +, packed with new features. From online PvP with rollback netcode to a training mode with features such as CPU recording and playback, everything you need as a fighting game lover is here!

Three Minutes To Eight (Assemble Entertainment, 21st Dec, $14.99) - Set in the near future, "Three Minutes To Eight" is a mind-bending pixel art adventure game that breaks the mold by introducing an intriguing twist: the protagonist is destined to meet their demise at precisely 07:57 PM. However, hope is not lost. It's up to you to unravel what lies beneath, uncover secret paths, find ways to cheat death, and unlock multiple endings. Each run is distinct, with randomized elements and unique events, urging you to revisit the game multiple times to discover all its hidden mysteries. Find yourself in an ever-evolving gaming experience, mimicking a borderline state of mind that teeters on the edge of consciousness, where everything is possible yet remains elusive.

Trash Punk (Baltoro Games, 25th Dec, $9.99) - “Trash Punk” is where anarchy reigns, and you’re the opossum punk rocking the apocalypse! This isn’t just a shooter; it's a top-down, adrenaline-pumping riot set in a world gone delightfully mad. Armed with everything from gnarly firearms to wicked melee weapons, get ready to bash and blast through hordes of mutated oddities. Melee isn't just for show – smash your way to ammo as you carve a path through chaos. At every twisted turn, make tough calls: grab a new weapon, an upgrade, or some much-needed healing.

Tricky Taps: Complete Edition (QubicGames, 23rd Dec, $5.99) - Think you’re a puzzle master? Prove it! Roll the ball down the twisty roads and see how you do in this tricky puzzle game!

Truckzilla – Monster Truck Mega Ramp (GameToTop Corp., 24th Dec, $11.99) - Embark on a heart-pounding adventure with our newest release, Truckzilla - Monster Truck Mega Ramp! Dive into a realm of high-speed thrills and mind-boggling stunts as you take the reins of the mightiest monster trucks

Urban Flow GOTY Edition (Baltoro Games, 22nd Dec, $16.99) - Urban Flow is a game about the subtle beauty of city streets filled with cars moving in perfect harmony. But such order does not happen all by itself - the city needs YOU to control the traffic lights and to make sure everything goes smoothly. That means no crashes, no jams. Everything will run perfectly - as long as you stay focused

