The Game Awards 2023 are right around the corner and, just like clockwork, host and Mr Games himself, Geoff Keighley, has revealed this year's "hype trailer" to get us all, well, hyped.

As is usually the case, Keighley takes to the editor's seat to showcase some of the year's best games (according to TGA, that is), over some emotive music — courtesy of Radiohead, this year.

Considering that Nintendo is the most-nominated publisher at the 2023 awards, there isn't all that much action from the Big N to see here. That being said, a couple of snippets from Tears of the Kingdom and The Super Mario Bros. Movie (plus a small shot of Super Mario Bros. Wonder at the end) do make the cut.

Here it is, in all its glory:





Here’s this year's hype trailer I edited.



It’s the story of the never-ending — yet optimistic — quest we go on in games, and in life, to conquer challenges to find a way forward, together ❤️



