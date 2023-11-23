Fortnite has reportedly had a resurgence thanks to its community-created content but it's also been in the headlines for some other announcements, like the controversial age ratings update which restricts cosmetics.

Now, to add to all of this, it's announced a new live "Big Bang" event featuring a crossover with the rap God Eminem. Three different outfits "Rap Boy, Slim Shady and Mashall Never More" will be available in the Item Shop starting 29th November.

You can also unlock the "Mashall Magma" style for the Marshall Never More Outfit if you attend The Big Bang event. The event itself is described as a "new beginning for Fortnite", which will take place next month on 2nd December.

All players who attend the Big Bang event will also receive a special loading screen theme.