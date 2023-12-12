The ESA has announced that the Electronic Entertainment Expo, more commonly known as E3, is officially dead after multiple attempts at its revival.

As reported by The Washington Post, multiple factors have been cited as catalysts toward the event's collapse, including new competitors (hi, Summer Game Fest), partner withdrawals, changing consumer habits, and pandemic-era disruptions.

Digital video events have also contributed to the downfall of E3, most notably the introduction of Nintendo's Direct presentations, which have since influenced other major companies to introduce their own, including Sony's State of Play events and Ubisoft's Forward events.

An in-person E3 event was initially planned for 2023, however, this was ultimately cancelled after Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo all declined to attend.

E3 was first launched back in 1995 and would quickly become the go-to gaming event of the year. Nintendo has used the platform to make major announcements in the past, including the introduction of the Nintendo DS, Wii Fit, and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.