Among Us has experienced all sorts of collaborations and updates throughout 2023, and now as we approach the new year, it's giving away a free '2024 New Year's Eve hat' until 31st January 2024.
All you have to do is log in to Among Us to claim it, and again - you have until the end of next month.
If you haven't kept up to date with Among Us this year, it most recently collaborated with the popular bullet shooter-style indie game Vampire Survivors. At the end of November, it also announced its "biggest Cosmicube yet" featuring crossovers with games like Celeste, Alien Hominid, and A Hat In Time.