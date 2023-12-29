Among Us has experienced all sorts of collaborations and updates throughout 2023, and now as we approach the new year, it's giving away a free '2024 New Year's Eve hat' until 31st January 2024.

All you have to do is log in to Among Us to claim it, and again - you have until the end of next month.





login now to get ur 2024 New Year's Eve hat for free until Jan 31, 2024! make sure the Crewmates get ready to slay this NYE 🎉login now to get ur 2024 New Year's Eve hat for free until Jan 31, 2024! pic.twitter.com/hjrKbDIIHx December 26, 2023

If you haven't kept up to date with Among Us this year, it most recently collaborated with the popular bullet shooter-style indie game Vampire Survivors. At the end of November, it also announced its "biggest Cosmicube yet" featuring crossovers with games like Celeste, Alien Hominid, and A Hat In Time.