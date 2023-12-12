The Pokémon Company has announced that it will be launching a new attraction called 'PokéPark Kanto' within the amusement park Yomiuriland in Inagi, Tokyo.

While there are no details on exactly when the new park will open, it's thought that this will be a full-fledged attraction with rides and other amusements, not too dissimilar from Super Nintendo World, located in Universal Studios Japan.

The Pokémon Company had previously collaborated with Yomiuriland to launch Pokémon Wonder in 2021, an outdoor attraction in which visitors can explore nature and locate hand-crafted Pokémon made from natural materials.

Here's what the official announcement on PokéPark Kanto states (Google-translated):

"Pokémon fans from all over the world will gather in this place rich in nature, feel Pokémon, and create a space that can be enjoyed together beyond the walls of countries, regions and languages. Please look forward to the follow-up news."

In addition to the official announcement, Serebii has relayed that trademarks for PokéPark Kalos and PokéPark Paldea have also been filed by Nintendo in Europe. Given that PokéPark Kanto is in the early stages of development, it's likely that these are merely placeholders for the time being.