The Touch Detective series is making its grand return to the West thanks to publisher Nicalis. Touch Detective 3 + The Complete Case Files is coming to Nintendo Switch physically and digitally on 28th March, 2024. (Thanks, Gematsu!) Physical editions have only been announced for North America at the time of writing.

Notably, this is the first time that Touch Detective Rising 3: Does Funghi Dream of Bananas?, the first 3DS entry in the series, is getting an English localisation. It's coming over along with the first two games and all added content from the mobile releases. This is a localised version of the compilation that launched in Japan in October 2022, and we covered it here at Nintendo Life.

Touch Detective stars Mackenzie and her companion Funghi as they solve mysteries in the town of Osawari. Featuring a unique visual style and a quirky sense of humour, the series ran from 2006 to 2014, with only the first two games reaching North America and Europe.

Here's a rundown of all of the features coming in this compilation next year, from Nicalis:

Features

- Enjoy Touch Detective 3, fully localized in English for the first time

- Play through the complete series, including Touch Detective and Touch Detective 2½ with improved localization (and more hints!)

-Use the touch screen or standard controls to explore the town and examine clues

- Help Mackenzie to complete her Touch Lists and Investigation Reports in all three games

- Meet colorful and eccentric characters like the bubble-headed daydreamer Penelope, the self-proclaimed “super sleuth” Chloe, the genius inventor Cromwell and many more

- Try bonus scenarios: Funghi Breaks Out! and Funghi: The Interviews

- View over 500 digital materials from the Touch Detective series, including concept art, sketches, character art and even localized comic strips

- Listen to all the music from all three Touch Detective games via the Jukeboxes

Physical and digital orders are now available to pre-order in North America. The physical version comes from Nicalis' website and will cost $49.99 or $59.99 with a bonus plushie of fan-favourite character Funghi. Or you can grab the game off of the eShop for $39.99. We'll update you when the European and UK prices have been shared.

have you played the Touch Detective games? Will you be grabbing the collection on Switch next year? Let us know in the comments.