After being delayed last week, Nightdive Studios' upcoming release Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion has now been released on the Switch eShop in Europe and Australia ahead of schedule.

The game was meant to be released at the end of the month across all platforms, but due to some "recent confusion," it seems the remaster has gone live early in these regions. As a result, these versions will include a number of known bugs and be missing some quality-of-life improvements.

Here's the full statement shared via social media, apologising for the "recent confusion":

Long story short, if you don't want to wait until 30th November to play this updated version of Turok 3, it means there's now a way - provided you don't mind a few bugs. According to Nightdive Studios, it's aiming to patch these versions of the game by mid-December.

And as noted in the message, regions that do have to wait until 30th November will receive the "correct version" of the game.